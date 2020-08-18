Persimmon - back up and building

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Persimmon's first half underlying operating profit fell from £510.1m to £293.2m, reflecting lower gross margins and lower revenue due to COVID-19.

Persimmon says its build rate had reached normal levels by 30 June, and the group's private sales rate has increased 49% year-on-year since then.

Management has proposed an interim dividend of 40p per share, and further payments for the year will remain under "close review".

The shares rose 3.7% in early trading.

Our view

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Persimmon's focus had been on addressing build quality and customer care problems. Now management will be devoting its energy to making construction and selling activity safe and as efficient as possible.

Progress has been encouraging, as sales volumes seem to be bouncing back and house prices have stayed firm. Some of this will be pent up demand as people delayed moving during the lockdowns, but it's still reassuring to see.

While building houses under social distancing protocols is no doubt a challenge, our real concerns revolve around what the current crisis could do to demand if we enter a prolonged recession.

If households still have the spending power and confidence to make big purchases like houses in the next few quarters, then we'd expect Persimmon to recover fairly smoothly. On the other hand, if we enter an extended recession and potential home buyers are feeling the pinch Persimmon could be in trouble.

The risk for the housebuilders isn't really an acute cash flow problem in the short term, since balance sheets are much stronger than in 2008. Instead builders have huge amounts of money tied up in land and partially completed homes, and the real risk is that they won't be able to sell these at a profit. That could lead to writedowns in the book value of some assets.

There are some reasons to be cheerful though. The long-term fundamentals of the UK housing market are still attractive. The nation faces a housing shortage, all major political parties are committed to further housebuilding, and record low interest rates mean mortgages are cheap. What's more, the Chancellor has cut stamp duty to support the market.

If the economy and house prices can hold up in the medium term, then we think the long-term outlook for Persimmon is positive. But investors should go into the next few months aware of the risks and with their eyes open.

Persimmon key facts Current 12m forward price to earnings ratio: 12.7

Average 12m forward price to earnings ratio: 10.4

Prospective yield: 7.4% Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

First half results

Persimmon's first half revenue fell from £1.8bn to £1.2bn as the group completed 4,900 new homes, down from 7,584 last year. However, pricing remained firm and the group's overall average selling price rose from £216,942 last year to £225,050 this year. Private average selling prices rose 1.4% to £246,208 on 4,029 properties. Lower completions meant housing revenue fell 33% to £1.1bn.

Persimmon estimates the total direct costs of the lockdowns at £11.3m. This will reduce margins over the current build cycle by around 0.17 percentage points.

The group's consented land bank holds 89,232 plots, down from 93,246 in December last year. 47,053 of these plots have detailed planning permission and are under development. The group also owns 15,900 acres of strategic land.

Persimmon spent £167m on land during the first half, of which £107m went to land creditors. The group expects to pay a further £130m to land creditors in 2020, leaving around £245m in outstanding commitments. As of 30 June Persimmon had £828.9m in cash and has access to £300m in undrawn credit.

The forward order book has increased 21% year-on-year to £2.5bn, and given current trends management expects second half completions to be at least in line with 2019.

