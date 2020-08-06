Tritax Big Box - operating profit rises

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Tritax reported a 24.7% increase in underlying operating profit to £70.6m for the first half. This reflects higher rental income and a small rise in management fee income, partially offset by higher administrative and other expenses.

Tritax collected 97% of Q2 rents and expects to receive 99% of Q3 rents by the end of the quarter.

The group declared a dividend of 1.5625p per share, bringing the first half dividend to 3.125p per share, down from 3.425p per share last year. This corresponds to a 96% payout ratio.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

View the latest Tritax share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Tritax key facts Current Price/Book ratio: 1.04

Prospective yield: 4.2% Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Register for updates on Tritax

First half results

Underlying earnings per share fell 4.4% to 3.26p, reflecting stable earnings but an increase in the number of shares in issue.

Net rental income rose 13.9% to £78.8m, reflecting development in prior years and some upwards rent reviews. The contracted annual rent roll rose from £166.6m to £178.9m. The portfolio's weighted average unexpired lease term was stable at 14.1 years.

Three assets were added to the portfolio during the first half, bringing the total up to 61. These were two speculative developments at Aston Clinton and the 2.3m sq ft pre-let to Amazon at Littlebrook, Dartford. The value of the portfolio increased 6.1% to £4.2bn, reflecting the strength of the logistics sector compared to other property sectors. Net assets per share rose 2.0% to 154.85p.

Net debt increased from £1.1bn at the start of the year to £1.3bn, bringing the loan to value ratio up 1.4 percentage points to 31.8%.

Tritax believes the financial performance for the full year will be weighted towards the second half, and several disposals are expected to complete by the end of the year.

Find out more about Tritax shares including how to invest

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.