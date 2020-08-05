William Hill - early trading encouraging, US expansion continues

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Underlying net revenue fell 32% to £554.4m in the first six months of the year. That reflects disruption to sporting events during lockdown, and the temporary closure of retail shops. However, good cost control and growth online meant operating profits of £11.8m were better than expected, but this was still lower than £76.2m last year.

William Hill said it is "encouraged" by early trading since sports have resumed, shops reopened, and the online business continues to perform well. However, the group is still unable to provide any guidance for the full year.

The shares rose 5.6% following the announcement.

View the latest William Hill share price and how to deal

Our view

View to follow.

William Hill key facts 12m forward Price/Earnings ratio: 28.3

Ten year average 12m forward Price/Earnings ratio: 12.5

Prospective yield: William Hill's dividend is currently suspended We've introduced this section in response to recent survey feedback. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Register for updates on William Hill

Half Year Results

Online net revenues of £369.3m were 2% lower than year, reflecting the lack of sports events and bets over lockdown, offset some way by higher gaming revenues, particularly overseas. Sports revenues are benefitting from the return of the football calendar. Following last year's acquisition of Mr Green international revenues are now 39% of the online total. Underlying operating profits were up 3% at £55.7m reflecting good cost control. William Hill implemented the credit card ban in April but don't yet know the impact.

UK Retail like-for-like revenues (which excludes the 713 shops closed as a result of the £2 stake limit) fell 49% to £146.9m, reflecting closures over lockdown. The division made an underlying operating loss of £13.5m, compared to a profit of £42.7m last year. With government restrictions lifted on 15 June, 87% of the store estate is now open. William Hill's base case scenario is for footfall to return to 80% of pre coronavirus levels, and the group recognised a non-cash £81.9m charge in the period as it wrote down the value of its retail stores. It said 119 stores will remain permanently closed.

Trading since reopening is said to have been better than expected but longer-term trends are still uncertain. William Hill plans to merge the UK Online and Retail divisions.

US net revenue was £550.0m down 30% and the group made an operating loss of £8.1m compared to profit of £3.4m last year. Like the UK, the declines reflect lack of sports over lockdown. As sports betting is become increasingly legalised in states William Hill is now operating through retail and a growing online presence in 12 states. This is expected to raise to 14 by the end of the year. The group now has access to 25 US states in total, having recently got exclusive rights to Caesars Entertainments' sports book.

Lower profits together with capital expenditure of £46.7m (down from £60.3m last year) meant free cash was negative £9.7m. However, improved trading in the second half so far, means the group has returned to generating free cash.

Net debt reduced by £196.2m since the end of the last financial year, to £339.5m and is equivalent to 2.1 times cash profits. The reduction reflects the proceeds from the share placing earlier this year.

In light of a more positive trading environment, William Hill plans to repay the £24.5m in Furlough Funds received from the government, and will not be participating in the job retention bonus scheme.

Find out more about William Hill shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.