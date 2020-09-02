Barratt Developments - Management cautiously optimistic

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Barratt Development's full year revenue fell 28.2% to £3.4bn, reflecting lower completions due to the pandemic and lockdowns. Profit before tax fell 45.9% to £491.8m as a result of lower revenue and some increased costs. Management estimates total coronavirus related costs to be £74.3m.

Management has decided not to recommend the £175m special dividend due in November 2021. When the payout is restored the group will look to ensure dividend cover of 2.5 times (equivalent to paying out 40% of profits).

The shares rose 5.4% following the announcement.

Our view

The news coming from the housebuilders has been better than we expected.

Crucially, house prices appear to be holding up, despite the lack of higher loan to value mortgages on offer. Nationwide's house price index reached a record high in August, and Barratt has reported stable pricing and a very impressive recent sales rate.

This is undeniably good news, but there's no guarantee it can be sustained.

The economy could still slide into a prolonged recession, and if house prices fall the builders could struggle to turn a profit on the land they've already purchased. While we've been impressed by the way these groups have handled the lockdown, this would be a far more uncomfortable development.

Barratt's adopted a number of measures to preserve cash during the crisis, including cancelling the dividend. Although painful for shareholders in the short term, it's been good for the group's cash position. The group is committed to spending almost half a billion pounds on land next year, and while that's manageable as things stand it could prove onerous if we get a disruptive second wave over the winter or house prices fall.

When the dividend returns management intends to pay out 40% of profits. That would represent a significant cut assuming current analyst projections are correct.

However, there are reasons to be hopeful for the future. The long term fundamentals of the UK housing market are still attractive. Low interest rates are supporting mortgage affordability and an ongoing housing shortage underpins demand.

It's worth remembering, however, that the current form of Help to Buy is due to come to an end in 2021. Barratt wants the government to consider further help for first time buyers, and the Chancellor is likely to want to support house prices. There are a lot of demands on the public purse at the moment though, and this may not be a priority.

Putting politics to one side, the next few months are crucial. It's good news construction sites are whirring back into action and buyers are showing willing, but we're not out of the woods yet.

Barratt Developments key facts Forward P/E ratio: 9.9

10 year average forward P/E ratio: 11.0

Prospective yield: 4.8% Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Full year trading update

Barratt's sales rate (net private sales per active outlet per week) for the full year was 0.60, compared with 0.70 last year. Until 22 March the sales rate stood at 0.73, compared with 0.68 last year, but sales were significantly disrupted by lockdowns. The normal peak spring sales season saw net cancellations this year.

However, between 1 July and 23 August the group's sales rate has exceeded last year's at 0.94, compared with 0.68. Management attributes the increase to pent-up demand, the Stamp Duty cut and the impending end of Help to Buy.

Barratt made 12,604 legal completions during the year including joint ventures, down 29.4% on last year. Of these 9,568 were private, compared with £13,533 last year.

The group's average selling price was £280,000, up from £274,000 last year, while the average private sales price was £311,000, down slightly from £312,000 last year as relatively fewer homes were sold in London.

As of 30 June Barratt had £308.2m of net cash on the balance sheet, down from £765.7m at the same point last year. The fall was primarily due to a £121.0m cash outflow from operations and dividend payments totalling £373.2m. The group has £700m of undrawn credit and access to the Covid Corporate Financing Facility if necessary.

The group's land creditor position stands at £791.9m which represents around 25.4% of the owned land bank, down from £960.7m and 31.3% last year. £492.9m is due in the current financial year, and the group intends to reduce its land creditor position going forwards.

The group's forward sales position comprises 15,660 homes worth £3.7bn, compared with 13,064 homes worth £3.0bn last year.

