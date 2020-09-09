EMIS - a resilient first half

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

EMIS reported a 2% decline in total revenues in the first half, to £78.1m, although recurring revenues rose 5%.That reflects the fall in new installations and licence deals in EMIS Enterprise during the lockdown. Underlying operating profits fell 2% to £17.8m.

The group announced an interim dividend of 16p per share, up 3% year-on-year.

The shares rose 1.3% in early trading.

Emis key facts Forward Price/Earnings ratio: 20.9

Average Price/Earnings ratio since listing: 19.5

Prospective yield: 3.3% Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Half Year Results

EMIS Health, which serves NHS customers, reported revenues in the half of £54.0m, with operating profits of £11.9m - up 7.4% and 10.2% respectively. That reflects increased sales of hardware as the group supported the shift to remote working during lockdown. The division maintained its 57% market share in the GP market but saw slight declines in community (down to 20% from 21%) and acute A&E (down from 23% to 22%) market share.

Revenues in EMIS Enterprise fell 18.3% to £24.1m, with underlying operating profits falling 19.8% to £6.5m. That reflects the decline in licensing and implementation revenues over lockdown. EMIS Enterprise maintained its 37% market leading share in community pharmacy, and its hospital pharmacy share rose to 37% (up from 35% at the end of 2019).

EMIS continues to invest in product development and launched a data analytics tool for the NHS - the first product in the group's new EXA Suite (a cloud based analytics platform). Patient Access', which provides digital access to GP surgeries and pharmacies, user base grew from 8.4 to 10 million patients over the first half.

EMIS finished the first half with net cash of £44.1m, up from £31.1m at the start of the year, boosted by the VAT holiday. The group remains debt free but has access to undrawn bank facilities of £30m if needed.

