NVIDIA - Arm deal finally sealed

NVIDIA has announced it will be acquiring computer-chip designer Arm from Softbank for $40bn. This will be paid in $21.5bn of shares and $12bn of cash, with Softbank able to earn an additional $5bn if certain performance conditions are met and $1.5bn in shares due to be paid to Arm employees.

NVIDIA expects the deal to be immediately accretive for underlying gross margin and underlying earnings per share.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval in various countries and expected to complete in around 18 months.

NVIDIA shares were broadly unmoved in afterhours trading prior to the announcement.

NVIDIA key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 47.7

5 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 25.9

Prospective yield: 0.1% Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Half Year Results (20 August 2020)

NVIDIA reported a 50% year-on-year increase in second quarter revenues reaching $3.9bn. That reflects the acquisition of Mellanox at the start of the quarter, without which revenue would have risen 28.9%. Operating profits rose 14% year-on-year to $651m - held back by acquisition related expenses.

The group announced a quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Data Centre revenues rose 167% year-on-year, to $1.8bn, driven by the acquisition of Mellanox. Without Mellanox the division would have reported revenue growth of 87.2%, driven by increased sales of Ampere GPU architecture products - the group's AI and Supercomputing product.

The Gaming division saw sales rise 26% year-on-year to $1.7bn, with both standalone gaming cards and console sales driving growth. That reflects the launch of new GeForce laptops and new games using the NVIDIA TRX ray tracing technology.

Sales in Professional Visualisation and Automotive fell 30% and 47% to $203m and $11m respectively. That reflects the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the group's end markets.

The small Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) & Other division saw revenues rise 32% to $146m, driven by increased sales of entry-level laptop GPUs.

Changes in product mix led to a 5.9 percentage point improvement in underlying gross margins, to 66%. Underlying operating expenses rose 44.6% to $1.4bn, driven by higher stock-based compensation and increased employee numbers following the acquisition of Mellanox. The group also reported a $229m of acquisition related costs.

Free cash flow of $1.3bn was up 63.9% on the $823m achieved last year. That reflects the increase in non-cash expenses (stock based compensation and depreciation/amortisation).

Net cash fell 54.9% in the year, to $4.0bn, following the acquisition of Mellanox.

