Pennon - first half on track, no surprises

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Revenue from Pennon's first half has been in line with management expectations with lower business water use offsetting a rise in household usage. Covid-19 is still expected to reduce net revenue by £10m this year but the regulatory model will allow the lower revenue to be recovered in future years.

The sale of Viridor completed in July and Pennon received £3.7bn in cash. As planned some of this is being used to pay down debt and contribute to the pension.

The shares were relatively unmoved by the news.

View the latest Pennon share price and how to deal

Our view

View to follow.

Pennon key facts 12m forward Price/Earnings Ratio: 25.7

10 year average 12m forward Price/Earnings Ratio: 17.2

Prospective yield: 3.2% Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on Pennon

Half Year Trading Update

Pennon has continued to deliver essential services throughout the pandemic and has not made use of government support schemes or furloughed any employees.

Cash collection across the group is said to be "robust" and Pennon has introduced new initiatives in Pennon Water Services, the Business Water Supplier, to try and minimise bad debts.

South West Water is on track to deliver a higher return than the regulatory standard, thanks to lower financing costs and continued investment. The $1bn investment programme to 2025 is underway and the group has completed its expansion into Isles of Scilly, which will provide additional infrastructure investment opportunities.

Following the sale of Viridor, cash and committed facilities is expected to be well above £3bn by the end of September. Pennon said it continues to review the best method of returning value to shareholders, whether that be by returning capital directly or through acquisition opportunities. An update for shareholders on this review will be provided at Pennon's half year results announcement this November.

Find out more about Pennon shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.