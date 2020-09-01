Saga - raising new equity

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Saga is planning to raise £150m of new capital by issuing new shares.

Sir Roger De Haan is expected to contribute up to £100m of the new investment, and will join the board and take over as the group's Non-Executive Chairman. Sir Roger owned Saga and was group Chairman and CEO for 20 years before selling to a private equity group in 2004.

Management said recent trading has been in line with previous expectations.

The shares rose sharply but were volatile following the announcement.

Trading update for 1 February to 21 June

As of 31 May Saga had £30m of cash, down from £92m on 31 March as the group supported its Travel business. The group has £50m of undrawn credit.

Saga has ring fenced an additional £45m for the tour group, covering 87% of the money already received from customers. The group has arranged for a debt holiday for its ship facilities, although no dividends can be paid while the deferred payments are outstanding. Saga also intends to sell Bennetts Motorcycling Services for £23m by the end of July, subject to regulatory approval.

SAGA has written 567,000 motor and home insurance policies, reflecting a 1% rise thanks to stronger retention. Motor and home margins fell £6 to £68, in line with expectations. Current year claims are down significantly as fewer miles have been driven during the lockdown. Total insurance policies fell 5% to 620,000 due to a "significant" decline in travel insurance policies.

The Travel division has been on pause since mid-March and departures up to the end of August have been cancelled, although the group still expects some travel to resume this year. The group described Cruise customer loyalty as "exceptional", with 70% of advanced customer payments retained by the group. Nonetheless Saga has had to refund £44m of advance receipts, largely in the Tour business.

