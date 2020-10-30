Amazon - spectacular growth, but lukewarm guidance

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Amazon reported revenues of $96.1bn in the third quarter, up 37.4% on the same quarter last year, reflecting strong growth in both product and service revenues. Operating profits rose 96.2% to $6.2bn, with progress across all three North American, International and AWS businesses.

Results were ahead of analyst expectations, however guidance for the fourth quarter (while strong) was modest by comparison to the gains reported in Q3.

Amazon shares fell 2.2% in pre-market trading.

Our view

Coronavirus has been a huge tailwind for Amazon's retail sales, but also a potential problem for profits. Keeping its huge workforce safe and serving thousands of extra orders has cost billions.

In the event, the surge in demand has more than compensated for the extra costs and the group's delivered a record quarterly operating profit. Capital expenditure has more than doubled too, as Jeff Bezos sticks to his long term policy of investing cash back in growth.

It will come as no surprise that the retail business continues to go from strength-to-strength. While Amazon sources and sells many of its own items, lots of the products sold on the website are actually third-party sales. These made up $53.8bn in sales last year and are growing faster than Amazon's own product sales. 'Fulfilment by Amazon' means many of these vendors pay Amazon for warehousing and delivery - generating extra fees.

The sales surge has pushed the International business into profit for the first time, while North America continues to improve despite the extra delivery costs associated with rolling out Same Day Delivery. Continued growth in subscription revenues ranging from Prime membership to video, music and audio books is improving earnings quality too.

But while we all know about Amazon's retail operation, there's a far more profitable business hidden below the surface - and one that has continued to grow pretty much uninterrupted by the outbreak.

Jeff Bezos wants a culture of constant innovation and improvement to flow right through the group. While there've been numerous failures along the way (billions of dollars' worth in fact), successes like Amazon's web services business (AWS) have far outweighed them.

AWS was born from one individual's frustration with the limitations of Amazon' own IT infrastructure and being given the freedom to create a solution and run with it. It's since morphed into a $35bn+ business specialising in cloud computing. This gives partners additional storage or computing power on demand and has attracted customers ranging from HSBC to the Bundesliga.

The growth potential means, at the time of writing, the shares trade on a lofty 75.1 times expected earnings. That's lower than it has been in the past but still steep, making the share price particularly sensitive to disappointment. We should add that because of Amazon's focus on reinvestment in the business, there's no dividend on offer.

Amazon is a veritable Pandora's box of goodies. The group is in a great position to cater for the huge spikes in online shopping coronavirus has afforded. We hesitate to use the term category killer, but conventional retailers are going to have to deliver some dramatic changes if they're to compete with the uncontested king of e-commerce. Meanwhile cloud computing provides long term opportunities to service the remote working and data revolutions. The only question is whether the price is right.

Amazon key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 75.1

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 126.3

Prospective yield: 0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Third Quarter Results

The North America business saw sales rise 39.2% to $59.4bn, with operating profits up 75.7% to $2.3bn. Meanwhile International sales rose 37.2% to $25.2bn, pushing operating profits into the black with a $407m profit compared to a $386m loss last year. These results were driven by very strong growth (up 55%) in third party sellers, while online store and subscription services rose 38% and 33% respectively. Amazon reported a 10% decline in sales at its physical stores.

In AWS (Amazon Web Services) net sales rose 29% to $11.6bn while operating profits rose 56.3% to $3.5bn.

The number of Amazon staff increased 50% year-on-year to 1.1m, while overall shipping costs increased 57% to $15.1bn.

Free cash flow in the last 12 months increased 26% to $29.5bn. As a result net cash on the balance sheet rose 12.2% compared to a year earlier to $35.5bn.

Amazon expects year-on-year fourth quarter sales growth of between 28% and 38%, with operating income growth of $1bn-$4.5bn (compared to $3.9bn a year ago).

