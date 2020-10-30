Apple - strong revenue but iPhones disappoint

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Fourth quarter revenue of $64.7bn was up 1.0% on last year, and ahead of market expectations of $63.3bn. However, iPhone sales were disappointing - with the better overall revenue performance driven by a large beat in Mac sales, and Services revenues which were slightly better than anticipated.

Cost of sales were broadly flat, but higher research & development, and other costs, meant operating income fell to $14.8bn (2019: $15.6bn).

A dividend of $0.205 per share was announced.

The shares fell 4.4% in pre-market trading.

Fourth quarter trading details

iPhone sales of $26.4bn fell 20.7% compared to the same time last year, against the market's expectations of $28.1bn. In contrast, Mac revenues of $9.0bn were 29.2% ahead of 2019, and iPads saw a huge 46.0% increase to $6.8bn. Wearables, Home and Accessories posted revenue of $7.9bn, up 20.8% and Services rose 16.3% to $14.5bn.

Luca Maestri, Apple's CFO highlighted that the number of active installed Apple devices are at an all-time high across all major product categories.

The group said the positive trends in Macs and iPads were boosted by people working and learning from home.

There was growth in every region apart from Greater China, with only marginal increases in Japan.

For the year as a whole Apple generated free cash flow of $73.4bn, against $58.9bn last year. Apple had net debt of $21.5bn at the end of September, which was an increase compared to $7.5bn this time last year.

Apple key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 29.4

Average Price/Earnings ratio since listing (2012): 14.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.7% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

