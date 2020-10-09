British Land - rent collection improves, dividend back

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

In a brief trading update British Land said that it has now collected 74% of June rents (98% of office and 57% of retail) and 69% of September rents (91% of offices and 50% of retail).

The company has also completed the disposal of £245m of retail property since the start of April, averaging 8% ahead of the book value, as assessed in March.

The group will resume dividends in November, with payments set at 80% of underlying earnings per share and paid semi-annually.

The shares rose 3.3% in early trading.

View the latest British Land share price and how to deal

Our View

HL View to follow.

Sign up for updates on British Land

British Land key facts Price/Book ratio: 0.49

10 year average Price/Book ratio: 0.81

Prospective yield: 4.8% Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Half Year Trading Update

Overall occupancy in both retail and office is at 95%. The group leased 132,000 sq ft of office space between April at the end of August - on average 11% below previous rents and 9% below estimated rental value. 55,000 sq. ft of office space was let in the same period, averaging a 6% uplift on estimated rental value.

86% of British Land's retail stores are now open, with footfall 84% of the same period last year. That represents footfall some 21% ahead of the benchmark, while like-for-like sales in September for stores that were open was around 90% of the same period last year. The improved result was driven by strong results in out of town retail parks, which account for 48% of total out of town assets.

The company's London offices were just 18% full in mid-September, with 65% of campus based retail and food & beverage outlets open.

The group finished the period with £1bn of undrawn facilities and cash on hand, with no refinancing required until 2024.

Find out more about British Land shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.