Facebook - beats revenue predictions but outlook uncertain

Third quarter revenues of $21.5bn were 22% higher than last year, which was well ahead of market expectations. Within total revenue, advertising revenue reached $21.2bn, up 22%.

Despite higher costs and a dip in operating margins, the higher revenues meant operating profit rose 12% to $8.0bn.

The number of daily and monthly active users (DAUs/MAUs) increased year-on-year, but they declined in the US and Canada compared with the second quarter. That reflects the unwinding of the effects of Covid-19, which initially accelerated DAU and MAU numbers in these regions. This slow-down trend is expected to continue in the fourth quarter.

The shares fell 2.7% in pre-market trading.

Our view

Third quarter trading details

Daily active users rose 12% to 1.8bn - 1.3bn of these come from the Asia-Pacific and Rest of World regions. Monthly active users reached 2.7bn, also an increase of 12%. Average revenue generated from each user (ARPU) rose to $7.26 from $7.05.

Facebook said the pandemic has accelerated demand for online shopping, which has increased advertising demand. This is a particularly profitable type of advertising revenue for Facebook, so it's expected to be a tailwind for next year. Ad revenue is expected to be boosted for the final quarter of the current year too because of Christmas.

Operating margins dipped from 41% to 37%, reflecting higher costs - particularly cost of revenue, research and development and marketing costs. Capital expenditure was $3.88bn in the quarter.

Free cash flow was 5.7% higher than this time last year at $6.0bn. Facebook had net cash of $55.6bn, compared to $54.9bn at the start of the year.

Facebook continues to face uncertainty. It said: "we expect more significant targeting and measurement headwinds in 2021. This includes headwinds from platform changes, notably on Apple iOS 14, as well as those from the evolving regulatory landscape."

Total expenses for the full year are expected to be $53 - $54bn, with capital expenditure of $16bn. Expenses are expected to increase to $68 - $73bn, and capital expenditures to $21-$23bn for 2021 as the group plans to invest in data centres, servers, network infrastructure and its offices.

Facebook key facts 12m forward Price/Earnings ratio: 28.4

Average Price/Earnings ratio since listing (2012): 32.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0%

