Halfords - sales continue to motor

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Halfords has continued to see strong sales growth in September, despite the end of the peak Cycling and Staycation season.

Overall like-for-like (LFL) sales in the five weeks to the 25 September rose 22%, with 46% LFL growth in cycling, 7.5% in Retail Motor and 18% in Autocentres. Including acquisitions Autocentre sales rose 64%, reflecting demand for the group's 'Mobile Expert' service.

Halfords now expects half year profits before tax to come in ahead of £55m - although the group remains more cautious about the outlook for the rest of the year.

The shares rose 10.3% in early trading.

View the latest Halfords share price and how to deal

Our view

HL View to follow.

Halfords key facts Forward P/E ratio: 9.8

10 year average forward P/E ratio: 11.4

Prospective yield: 2.4% Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Register for updates on Halfords

Trading Update (8 September 2020)

Like-for-like (LFL) revenue rose 5% in the first 20 weeks of the year, from 4 April to 21 August 2020. That reflects strong cycling sales and improvements in overall retail sales as lockdowns eased.

Halfords expects underlying pre-tax profit to be £35 - £40m in the first half, but uncertainty remains for the second half of the year and profits could be "significantly lower" in that period.

Within Retail, like-for-like (LFL) sales were up 7%, while overall revenue rose 3.8%. That reflects significant improvements in cycling sales - up 59.1% on a LFL basis. This offset declines in motoring sales during lockdown, although motoring sales have improved quickly as conditions eased (at the end of Q1 motoring sales were down 45.4%, but for the 20 week period the decline has reduced to 28.6%). Retail is being buoyed by staycation trends, as well as increased demand for things like electric bikes as people avoid public transport.

Online sales rose 160%, and now account for around 54% of total revenue.

Autocentre revenue was up 30.2%, which again shows fast improvements in the seven weeks since the end of the first quarter, driven by acquisitions. Service related sales rose 6.3%, while B2B rose 25.9%. On a LFL basis, revenue fell 7.6%, but has been back in positive territory since June.

Group gross margins have improved, helped by recent growth in motoring services which is more profitable. Halfords is on track to improve cycling gross margins, which have been held back by the rapid pace of growth in that segment.

As at 21 August Halfords had a net cash position of £105m, which was a year-on-year improvement of £70m. This reflects lower cycling stock levels as well as better stock management.

Looking ahead to the full year, the group said "like most retail businesses currently, relatively high operating leverage and a highly uncertain trading environment mean that the range of possible profit outcomes for H2 is very wide."

Find out more about Halfords shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.