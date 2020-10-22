IAG - EUR1.3bn Q3 loss, breakeven guidance withdrawn for Q4

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

IAG's third quarter revenue fell 83% to €1.2bn, and the group made an operating loss of €1.3bn compared with a €1.4bn profit last year. Passenger capacity fell 78.6%, and only 48.9% of seats were filled.

As a result of weaker than anticipated bookings IAG no longer expects to break even on a cash flow basis in Q4.

The shares fell 5.0% following the announcement.

Our view

Demand for flights was starting to recover as travel restrictions were lifted earlier this year. But a second wave of virus outbreaks and accompanying quarantine requirements have undone much of that progress.

As a result IAG has further scaled back its capacity plans and no longer expects cash flow to breakeven in the fourth quarter.

The disruption means net debt has been gaining altitude, and management acted promptly to shore up the balance sheet. We think the new capital raise was necessary even if it diluted existing shareholders. IAG now has significant liquidity, so we're not worried about a near term crunch.

However, the second wave of coronavirus infections may not be the last and future waves would depress demand for a lot longer than previously anticipated. This would be an existential threat, especially if IAG doesn't have a profitable summer in 2021. IAG's position in long haul journeys doesn't help - since we think trading on these routes will be among the slowest to recover.

The recent cash raise puts IAG in a stronger position than some of its peers, and this is its main attraction in our view. If IAG can weather the storm where others fail its competitive landscape will be much improved.

But investors shouldn't lose sight of the fact the short-term earnings hit has been very ugly, and could get worse before it gets better. Given planned cuts to capacity and the severe cost cutting programme, it will be a smaller company which emerges from this crisis. The risks and rewards of all airlines have been increased dramatically by COVID-19.

In our view investors should tread very carefully with airlines at the moment. There will almost certainly be more pain in the short term and long term rewards are far from guaranteed. A properly diversified portfolio is more essential than ever.

IAG key facts Price/Book Ratio: 0.5

10 year average Price/Book ratio: 1.9

Prospective yield: N/A All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Q3 Trading details

Despite cutting capacity in September bookings have not held up as well as expected. Additional government restrictions, quarantine requirements and a lack of airport testing have contributed to the shortfall. As a result IAG now plans to fly no more than 30% of 2019 capacity in Q4.

As of 30 September IAG had €6.6bn in available liquidity, comprised of €5.0bn in cash and €1.6bn in available credit. In addition €2.74bn were received in early October, after the end of the quarter, as gross proceeds from the group's recent capital raise. Total liquidity is therefore €9.3bn.

