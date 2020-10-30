IAG - more losses, and no 2020 guidance

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

IAG's third quarter revenue fell 83% to EUR1.2bn, and the group made an operating loss of EUR1.3bn compared with a EUR1.4bn profit last year. Including exceptional items, including restructuring costs at British Airways, IAG's operating loss was EUR1.9bn.

As a result of weaker than anticipated bookings IAG no longer expects to break even on a cash flow basis in Q4.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

View the latest IAG share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Register for updates on IAG

Q3 Trading details

Third quarter passenger capacity fell 78.6%, and only 48.9% of seats were filled. As a result passenger revenue fell 88.6% to EUR737m and other revenue fell 60.4% to EUR200m. Cargo revenue increased 12.3% to EUR302m as the group flew 1,115 additional cargo flights, driven by demand for medical equipment and supplies.

Employee costs fell 42% to EUR708m, although the group incurred EUR275m in exceptional costs as it reduced headcount by 10,000 at British Airways and Aer Lingus. Fuel costs fell 77.3% to EUR370m, reflecting lower prices and lower fuel requirements due to the lighter flying schedule. Weekly cash costs were 54% lower than originally anticipated at EUR205m.

Despite cutting capacity in September, bookings have not held up as well as expected. Additional government restrictions, quarantine requirements and a lack of airport testing have contributed to the shortfall. As a result IAG now plans to fly no more than 30% of 2019 capacity in Q4.

As of 30 September IAG had EUR6.6bn in available liquidity, comprised of EUR5.0bn in cash and EUR1.6bn in available credit. In addition EUR2.74bn was received in early October, after the end of the quarter, as gross proceeds from the group's recent capital raise. Including this, total liquidity is around EUR9.3bn. Net debt, including lease liabilities, was EUR11.1bn, up from EUR7.6bn at the end of 2019.

IAG key facts Price/Book Ratio: 0.5

10 year average Price/Book ratio: 1.9

Prospective yield: 0.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about IAG shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.