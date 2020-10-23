IHG - domestic travel better, outlook unclear

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Revenue per available room (RevPAR- a product of how full hotels are and room prices) - was down 53.4% in the third quarter, improving on a 75% fall in Q2. Occupancy rates stood at 44%, with domestic mainstream travel remaining more buoyant than international visits.

CEO Keith Barr said "a full industry recovery will take time and uncertainty remains regarding the potential for further improvement in the short term". 3% of the global hotel estate remains closed.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

IHG key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 36.0

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 18.6

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.1%

Third quarter trading details

In the Americas RevPAR fell 49.8%, reflecting occupancy of 46%. In the US RevPAR fell 47.3%. The US franchised estate saw declines of 43%, while managed hotels dropped 71%. That's because the former is more reliant on domestic travel, while the other is more geared towards luxury travel.

2% of hotels are closed in the region - mostly bigger luxury hotels. That means the closures are having an adverse effect on margins.

The Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) region saw RevPAR drop 70.4%, with Europe the biggest faller. Leisure related demand improved over the summer, but declined again in September. Occupancy levels were 31%, and 9% of the EMEAA estate is still closed.

Greater China had a more resilient quarter, and over 20% of the portfolio achieved positive RevPar growth. Overall RevPAR fell 23%, while occupancy rose from 32% in Q2 to 57%.

IHG is on track to reduce Fee Business costs by around $150m for 2020, and capital expenditure will be around $150m.

Cost savings and better working capital practices meant free cash flow returned to positive territory in Q3. Around 90% of invoices are being paid within 90 days of the due date in the Americas.

The group had available liquidity of $2.1bn at the end of September. The next bond maturity will see £173m repaid in 2022. Including bonds that have been issued and repaid in October, the group's available liquidity is $2.9bn.

IHG's estate grew by 2.9%, with the number of hotels standing at 5,977. 164 hotels were either opened or signed in the period.

