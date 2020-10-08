Imperial Brands - revenue to be flat

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Imperial Brands expects full year revenue to be broadly flat at constant currencies. Tobacco revenue is expected to rise around 1%, despite weak demand in duty free and summer travel destinations, while Next Generation Products have continued to disappoint and revenues are expected to be down around 30%.

Imperial has incurred some additional costs due to the pandemic, including increased provisions for bad debt. As a result earnings per share are expected to fall around 6% year-on-year, although cash conversion is expected to be stronger than originally anticipated.

The shares were up 1.3% following the news.

Our view

Tobacco is a defensive sector because demand isn't very sensitive to economic conditions. This has broadly held during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Imperial is still expecting a small fall in profit because of the virus.

We understand tobacco shares aren't for everyone, and global tobacco volumes have been falling for decades.

But smokers' willingness to pay ever higher prices meant tobacco giants had managed to protect their margins and grow dividends even as the smoking population dwindles. However, Imperial has decided to cut its dividend to focus on debt reduction. The cut came before the new CEO, Stefan Bomhard, started his tenure on 1 July 2020. This gives him greater flexibility and means his first act as the new boss wasn't be to slash the payout to shareholders.

At the last count Imperial was carrying about 3 times net debt to underlying cash profits, which management wants to bring down to 2-2.5 times by the end of 2022. The sale of the Premium Cigar business will help here, and we understand the group wants to simplify its operations, but still think Imperial's losing an attractive asset.

The question is whether growth can be achieved going forwards, which will be essential if the dividend is to grow again. That depends on price increases offsetting the expected declines in cigarette volumes, and the inability of governments to capture these increases through higher tobacco duties.

Next Generation Products (NGPs) offer a potential path to growth, and Imperial has primarily invested in vapour via blu. Health scares and legislation in the US have severely knocked progress and sent growth into reverse. While we think NGPs have a future it doesn't look like growth will be anywhere near as fast as some were hoping. This has reduced the value of Imperial's existing investments, and caused it to scale back future funding. It remains to be seen what line the new CEO will take.

Finally, as Imperial is the smallest of the four tobacco giants there's a possibility it will get bought out by one of the bigger players. This isn't proposed at the moment though - and if it is, competition regulators may prove a major hurdle given current market concentration.

Many institutional investors can't or won't invest in tobacco stocks. This may mean that the shares are rated lower than the outlook for the industry really warrants, but it's hard to see attitudes changing and valuations recovering. This means the investment case is built around the dividend yield, which is substantial even after the cut. Remember, dividends are never guaranteed.

However, it may be the case that the tobacconists can't keep squeezing more money out of an ever smaller population of smokers. If so, the dividend stream is bound to dry up eventually - and in that light the valuation starts to look less compelling.

Imperial Brands key facts Forward Price/Earnings Ratio: 5.3

10 year average Forward Price/Earnings ratio: 11.0

Prospective yield: 10.2% Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Half year results (figures are underlying) (19/05/20)

Imperial Brands has cut its dividend by a third to prioritise debt reduction. The new quarterly dividend will be 41.7p per share, implying an annual dividend of 137.7p for 2020.

Net revenue fell 0.9% to £3.6bn, excluding the impact of exchange rates, and adjusted operating profit fell 7.7% to £1.5bn. Next Generation Product (NGP) revenue fell 43.2% to £83m, reflecting customers' lower inventory levels, and reduced investment in response to underwhelming sales. The group wrote down the value of the NGP portfolio by £95m. Excluding these write downs, adjusted operating profit for the group fell 1.8%.

Management estimates both revenue and operating profit were boosted by 1% thanks to inventory building in response to COVID-19, and that this will unwind in the second half.

Total tobacco volumes fell 0.5% to 114.6bn stick equivalents. The group grew overall market share by 0.4 percentage points to 13.6%, including gains in seven out of ten priority markets. Tobacco revenue grew 0.9% to £3.5bn.

In Europe tobacco net revenue rose 0.5% to £1.6bn, but NGP revenue fell 56.2% to £30m. Total revenue fell 2% as a result. Market share grew in Spain and Italy, and sales trends improved in the UK and France. Operating profit for the division fell 6.7% to £706m, reflecting lower NGP sales, higher provisions for slow-moving NGP inventory and the timing of marketing expenses.

In the Americas total revenue fell 2.8% to £1.1bn, reflecting a 50.8% fall in NGP revenue to £30m and flat tobacco net revenue. Operating profit fell 11.8% to £390m, driven by losses in NGPs which more than offset profit growth in tobacco.

Africa, Asia and Australasia net revenue rose 3.8% to £882m, reflecting 2.9% growth in tobacco net revenue to £859m and 57.1% growth in NGPs to £23m. Operating profit fell 7.9% to £287m, reflecting investment behind Pulze, a heated tobacco NGP in Japan.

Distribution fees fell 0.2% to £488m and operating profit rose 7.3% to £86m.

Adjusted net debt rose £518m compared to last year to £13.5bn, reflecting the lower profitability, adverse currency movements, share buy backs, acquisitions and a Russian tax settlement.

Find out more about Imperial Brands shares including how to invest

