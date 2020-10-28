Microsoft - cloud and home computing drive sales growth

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Microsoft's first quarter revenues rose 12% to $37.2bn, while profits after tax rose 30% to $13.9bn. Revenue growth was driven by sales of Cloud products and sales to corporate customers.

The group paid $9.5bn to shareholders in the quarter, through a combination of dividends and share buybacks - a 21% increase on the same period a year ago.

The shares fell 1.7% in pre-market trading.

View the latest Microsoft share price and how to deal

Our view

The emergence of cloud computing has opened new vistas for Microsoft. The current pandemic has done little to dampen progress, with home working strengthening the case for cloud based applications and boosting sales in the home computing division.

The brave new world includes updated versions of old classics, like Office 365, as well as newer business management software products like Dynamics, all delivered as cloud-based services rather than desktop software programs. Through Azure, Microsoft provides customers with the necessary computing power on a pay-as-you-go basis, eliminating the need for companies to pay up front for the storage and upkeep of servers. It's a complementary offer that's serving customers and shareholders well.

A second industrial revolution on this scale doesn't come cheap. Building out the infrastructure behind the system means capital expenditure came in at $15.4bn last year. It was under $6bn as recently as 2015.

Still, we think there's a silver lining to the extra costs. Massive investment requirements mean not everybody can afford a seat at the table. A net cash position already in excess of $70bn, with hugely cash generative software businesses churning out operating cash flows of over $50bn a year, means Microsoft is in a select group of companies that can.

The group's even had enough left over to return cash to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. The prospective dividend may be modest at 1%, but total shareholder returns rose 21% in the first quarter and the track record of dividend growth stretches back to the mid-noughties.

As things stand it looks like Cloud will be a three-way carve up. Amazon is the market leader, while Google-owner Alphabet is building its capability from a lower base. That puts Microsoft in the middle of the pack. Its focus is on making Azure an adaptable product, that can sit together with any existing computing power. Combine that with a back catalogue of software programmes and it could be an attractive niche. So far customers seem to be lapping it up.

The market thinks a steady core business and higher growth new ventures means Microsoft can generate impressive profit growth over the next few years. We're inclined to agree. However, a price to earnings ratio of 31.6 is well above the group's longer term average though, so the pressure is on to deliver.

Microsoft key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 31.6

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 17.9

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Register for updates on Microsoft

First Quarter Results

The Productivity & Business Processes division reported sales of $12.3bn, up 11% year-on-year. That was driven by a 19% increase in sales of Dynamics - Microsoft's business management software - while LinkedIn sales rose 16% and Office sales rose 9% and 13% to Commercial and Consumer customers respectively.

Intelligent Cloud sales rose 19% at constant currency to $13.0bn, as Azure sales rose 47%.

Sales rose 6% in More Personal Computing to $11.8bn. That reflects strong growth in Surface computers, Xbox and Windows commercial products, partially offset by weakness in search advertising and sales of the Windows operating system on new computers.

Free cash flow in the quarter came in at $14.4bn, up from $10.4bn a year ago, thanks to higher profits. Net cash rose from $73.2bn a year ago to $74.4bn at the end of the quarter.

Find out more about Microsoft shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.