Netflix - misses subscriber targets

Netflix added 2.2m net new paid subscriptions in the third quarter, some way below analyst expectations of 3.6m and Netflix's previous guidance of 2.5m. This time last year the group added 6.8m net new paid subscriptions.

The slowdown reflects the record half year results, which saw lockdown pull-forward subscriptions from later dates. The group expects to add 6m net new paying subscribers next quarter.

Better-than-expected margins meant operating income rose to $1.3bn against $980.2m last year.

The shares fell 5.7% in after-hours trading.

Our view

Netflix's share price is very sensitive to disappointment in subscriber numbers.

The business model demands the group builds scale and spreads costs over a larger customer base. And growing that customer base is becoming trickier after lockdowns pulled forward new subscriptions from further down the line. After all, if you didn't sign up for Netflix during peak lockdown, chances are you never will.

What's heartening though is the level of growth being seen in emerging economies, particularly Asia Pacific. Crucially, Netflix also has a head start on local language content in emerging markets. These regions are important for future growth, with large pools of potential subscribers available. And in a testament to Netflix's lithe operating model - it doesn't take much extra spending to add a new subscriber to the platform.

There are some structural growth opportunities in Netflix's favour too. Entertainment seekers are continuing to shun cinemas, either because they remain closed, or because customers would rather not risk venturing out. Whichever way you cut it, the pull of box office hits is much less potent these days - instead people are continuing to look for smash content from the comfort of their sofas. With many major cinema chains really struggling, and even facing collapse, this could be a long-term behavioural shift.

But the streaming giant can't rest on its laurels. Competition is fierce, so keeping eyes on Netflix screens and away from rivals like Amazon, means coming up with the best content. Original content might keep customers, but it costs a pretty penny, and is downright ghoulish for the bottom line. The group spent $14bn on content last year.

That brings us nicely to the issue of free cash flow. Cash generation is lumpy at best because of all that spending. At the moment cash gaps get plugged by affordable loans, but that modus operandi could be interrupted if growth were to falter or market share ever ebbs away.

Netflix is steadfast in its plans to be consistently cash flow positive in a few years, but there's still a way to go, and a lot of demanding eyeballs to keep on screens, before that happens. We should note that we're encouraged by progress in the more mature North American markets - which suggests Netflix is managing to leverage its scale to the tune of real profits.

Stemming the cash flow leak for the longer term will involve scooping up new, lower margin, subscribers in places like India and China, and recreating the maturity curve in these regions. At the same time, the group will need to keep hold of its dominant share of screen time in developed markets. It's worth remembering the group's lofty price to earnings ratio too - which at 62.6 times earnings is a lot for a business that's generating only modest quantities of cash at present.

Netflix key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 62.6

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 132.7

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0%

Third quarter trading details

Average revenue per user (ARPU) rose 1% at constant currency, helped by a favourable plan mix in major regions. ARPU rose 3%, in both North America and EMEA regions, while Latin America reported a 5% increase and Asia Pacific saw a 1% fall. However, the latter was the biggest contributor to paid membership growth.

Overall revenue reached $6.4bn, compared to $5.2bn in 2019, which was also behind analyst expectations.

Netflix said that since production shut-downs at peak lockdown, 50 new productions have completed principle photography.

The more favourable plan mix helped operating margins reach 20.4% (compared to 18.7% last year), and this was better than Netflix had anticipated. This means full year operating margins are expected to be 18%, compared to 16% originally forecast.

Free cash flow was positive for a third consecutive quarter at $1.1bn, compared to negative $551m last year. That was helped by the timing of content payments, and as a result free cash flow is expected to be negative next quarter. The group said "for 2021, we currently expect free cash flow to be -$1 billion to break-even."

Netflix has net debt of $7.7bn, compared to $9.7bn at the start of the year. Within that the group has access to $8.4bn in cash and $750m of undrawn credit.

