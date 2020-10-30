Novo-Nordisk - GLP-1 treatments continue to drive sales

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Novo Nordisk reported a 7% increase in sales in the third quarter, reaching 30.9bn Danish Kroner (DKK), excluding the impact of exchange rates. That was driven by rapid growth in GLP-1 treatments, partially offset by weakness in insulin. Operating profit rose 7% to DKK12.8bn.

Full year sales and operating profit growth are expected to be between 5% and 8%, after guidance was upgraded in early October. Free cash flow is expected to be between DKK34-39bn, up from DKK33-38bn

The shares fell 1.8% following the announcement.

View the latest Novo-Nordisk share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Third Quarter Results (Constant Exchange Rates)

International sales rose 10% to DKK16.0bn, reflecting strength in all geographies and therapy areas. However, sales growth was held back as fewer new patients started treatment due to COVID-19. Diabetes care sales grew 12%, driven by a 37% increase in GLP-1 sales. Insulin sales grew 8% and Obesity treatments grew 6%. Norditropin sales drove 4% growth in Biopharm, but this was partially offset by weakness in haemophilia treatments.

Sales from North American Operations increased 5% to DKK14.9bn, but was held back by COVID-19, unemployment and destocking. GLP-1 sales rose 29%, reflecting increased uptake of Ozempic and the launch of Rybelsus. Insulin sales fell 20% due mainly to lower prices, while Obesity sales fell 3% and Biopharm sales fell 6%.

Gross margins were broadly steady at 83.3%, while sales and marketing costs rose 10%, reflecting the costs of launching Rybelsus and marketing Ozempic. Research and development costs also rose 10%.This contributed to a dip in operating margins to 41.4%, compared to 42.7% last year.

Novo had DKK21.4bn in net cash at the end of the quarter, up from DKK11.0bn at the end of 2019. Free cash flow for the quarter was DKK11.2bn, down from DKK14.0bn last year.

Register for updates on Novo-Nordisk

Find out more about Novo-Nordisk shares including how to invest

Novo Nordisk key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 21.6

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 20.8

Prospective yield: 2.3% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.