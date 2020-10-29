Spotify - MAUs and revenue rise by double digits

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Spotify's third quarter revenue rose 14% to EUR2.0bn, with monthly active users rising 29% to 320m. The number of premium subscribers (who pay to use the ad-free version of the service) rose 27% to 144m, but revenue per premium user of EUR4.19 was lower than analysts had hoped for.

Spotify reported an operating loss of EUR40m, reflecting lower than expected operating expenses. This was largely due to smaller payroll taxes linked to the group's share price performance.

The shares fell 4.0% in pre-market trading.

Third quarter results

Spotify said global consumption (based on hours) has surpassed pre Covid-19 levels, and all regions have fully recovered.

Premium subscribers accounted for EUR1.8bn of revenue, up 20% on last year at constant exchange rates. The group saw growth in premium subscriptions across all regions, helped further by new market launches in Russia and surrounding countries. Russia has been the group's most successful new market launch to date. Spotify was able to reduce churn across all its product offerings, and the rate is now below 4% for the first time.

Ad supported users made up the remaining EUR0.2bn of group revenue, growing 15% year-on-year ago - helped by a 31% increase in this type of subscriber to 185m. Strong performances from podcasts and Ad Studio helped ad supported revenues rebound from the effects of the pandemic last quarter.

Gross margins were 24.8%, at the top end of Spotify's guidance range, led by lower non-music content, payment and streaming delivery costs. Operating expenses totalled EUR529m.

Free Cash Flow was EUR103m in Q3, a EUR55m increase on last year. That reflects favourable working capital movements and lower capital expenditure. The group still expects to deliver free cash flow for the year.

While still mindful of the effects of coronavirus, Spotify currently expects revenue to be EUR2.0-EUR2.2bn next quarter, and an operating loss of EUR112m-EUR32m. MAUs are expected to be between 340m and 345m, with premium subscribers of 150-154m.

Spotify had no debt at the end of the third quarter, and access to cash and cash equivalents of EUR2.0bn.

Spotify key facts Price/sales ratio: 4.7

Average Price/sales ratio since listing (2018): 3.5

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

