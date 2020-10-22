Tullow Oil - Ugandan deal approved

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

On the 21 October Tullow confirmed that its $575m farm-down deal with Total had been approved by the Ugandan government.

The deal relates to Tullow's Ugandan oil & gas assets, and will see Tullow receive $500m up front, $75m when the final investment decision is taken and potentially additional payments linked to the oil price after production commences. Total will take over operatorship of the assets.

Tullow shares rose 23.5% on the day of the announcement.

Half Year Results (09/09/20)

Tullow's first half revenue fell to $731m from $872m in 2019. Production averaged 77,700 barrels a day (2019: 86,300), and the group realised an average oil price of $51.8 per barrel (2019: $64.3).

Tullow has revised its long term oil price value down from $65 a barrel to $60. As a result Tullow recorded $1.4bn in impairment charges and exploration write-offs. This drove Tullow to a $1.3bn loss after tax, compared with a $103m profit last year, while the group also reported negative free cash flow, rising net debt and a decline in liquidity.

Ghana was not adversely affected by COVID-19 during the first half, producing on average 54,000 barrels a day. The TEN field averaged 24,000 barrels a day (net), and the Jubilee field averaged 30,000 (net). Management attributes this performance to increased gas offtake nominations, temporarily increased flaring and higher than expected uptime. Full year forecasts are for an average of 53,000 barrels a day in Ghana.

Equatorial Guinea and Gabon produced 5,000 and 16,800 barrels a day respectively, although full year production is expected to drop slightly in both regions. CÔte d'Ivoire produced 1,900 barrels a day but this is expected to rise to average 2,100 over the full year.

Reflecting the strong performance in Ghana and the OPEC+ quotas, full year production guidance has been narrowed to 73,000 -77,000 barrels a day. 60% of 2020 sales revenue has been hedged with a floor of $57 a barrel and 48% of 2021 sales revenue has been hedged with a floor of $51 a barrel.

Tullow and its partners have withdrawn their Force Majeure notices in Kenya after the COVID-19 situation improved and the government promised that tax incentives will continue to apply. The Kenyan government has also agreed to extend the group's exploration licence.

The $575m sale of the Ugandan assets is expected to complete before the end of year-end. Despite having been approved by shareholders, the transaction remains subject to the Government of Uganda finding a tax agreement.

Tullow finished the half with net debt of $3.0bn, up from $2.8bn at the end of 2019. The group suffered a free cash outflow of $212.5m, but expects to break even over the full year.

Under management's base case, the group is expected to breach its agreements with lenders on 31 December 2020 and 30 June 2021. Management will request a waiver or amendment to its agreements, and expects this to be granted as it was in June this year.

However, if Tullow fails to reach new agreements with lenders, if the Ugandan sale falls through, or if it is unable to raise new funding it would be at "significant risk" of insolvency. Such a scenario, in the view of the directors, "would likely result in limited or no value being returned to shareholders".

CEO Rahul Dhir said "we have been developing new plans for our business, with the support of our Joint Venture Partners and expert advisors. These plans will deliver enhanced value from our assets to benefit all our stakeholders including our host countries and investors."

