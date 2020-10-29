WPP - net revenue better than planned but still down

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

WPP's third quarter net revenue (which excludes fees WPP pays to other businesses as part of projects) fell 7.6% to £2.4bn. That reflects double digit declines in China and India, with less significant falls elsewhere.

Customer activity and internal cost management has been better than expected. WPP is on track to achieve full year cost savings at the high end of its £700m - £800m guidance range and expects net revenue growth to fall between analyst expectations of -8.5% to -10.7%.

The shares fell 3.5% following the announcement.

Third quarter trading details

North America, WPP's biggest region, saw net revenue fall 5.1% to £922m, compared to a 10.2% fall last quarter. The partial recovery was driven by steady improvement in the US and "very strong" recovery in Canada.

The lifting of lockdowns in the UK meant net revenue fell 6.5%, compared to 23.3% last quarter. Creative agencies are recovering more slowly than GroupM (WPP's advertising data & technology, investment and services business). Western Europe was buoyed by Germany where net revenue was almost flat. Overall the region fell 5.5%, despite improvements in France, Italy, Spain and Denmark.

All other regions (Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa & the Middle East and Central & Eastern Europe) improved their performance, but are recovering more slowly than other regions. Net revenue in these regions fell 12.5% this quarter, and 14.8% in Q2.

On a divisional basis, Global Integrated Agencies (75.2% of net revenue) fell 6.7%. VMLY&R (a global full service marketing agency) was the strongest performer, while GroupM was recovered steadily as customer media spending picked up. Elsewhere, Specialist Agencies and Public Relations saw net revenue dip 13.9% and 2.9%.

The sale of Kantar helped average net debt fall by £2bn in the first nine months of the year, to £2.5bn (£2.3bn at the end of September).

WPP said: "Given the tightening of COVID restrictions around the world and uncertainty in the global economic outlook, we remain cautious about the pace of recovery."

WPP key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 9.0

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 13.8

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 6.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

