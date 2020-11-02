Associated British Foods- lockdown 2.0 to hit sales again

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

As of 2 November, 19% of Associated British Foods' (ABF's) Primark stores are shut - including those in Republic of Ireland, France, Belgium, Wales, Catalonia in Spain and Slovenia. If those in England close on the 5 November as planned 57% of the Primark estate will be shut.

This would result in £375m of lost sales - with further uncertainty about the course of future restrictions in Europe and the US.

At the end of the year the group had net cash of £1.6bn, total cash of £2bn and, thanks to £1.1bn of undrawn credit facilities, liquidity of £3.1bn.

ABF shares fell 3.4% in early trading.

Full year results will go ahead on 3 November as planned.

View the latest ABF share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Sign up for updates on Associated British Foods

Full Year Trading Update - 07/09/20

Fourth quarter trading has been better than expected across ABF's food businesses and Primark. As a result, underlying operating profit across Sugar, Grocery, Agriculture and Ingredients will see a "very strong" increase compared to last year. Primark operating profit will be at the higher end of the £300m-£350m range previously guided.

Grocery benefited from increased retail demand in the US, Europe and Australia. Full year sales will be higher than last year, reflecting growth in Twinings and UK Retail among others. COVID-19 boosted sales in the second half, but revenue was held back by lower demand for Ovaltine, particularly in Vietnam and Thailand. Allied Bakeries has realised a non-cash charge of £15m, as the value of some assets have been written down. £30m in insurance payments have been received in relation to the Wakefield bakery fire in February.

Overall, underlying operating profit will be "significantly ahead", as margins grew thanks to the increased volumes sold.

Retail has seen strong trading since all Primark stores reopened. Cumulative sales since reopening to the year-end are expected to be £2bn, with higher transaction rates being driven by increased footfall. Customers are buying more per-trip, which includes some initial pent up demand but basket sizes are still higher than last year. At the half year the group posted an exceptional charge of £284m against extra inventory on hand and items yet to be delivered. Stronger trading means Primark has now sold a lot of its excess inventory, and will only be carrying £150m worth of stock into next year's Spring/Summer collection.

Overall like-for-like sales in the UK are expected to be down 12% since reopening. Like-for-like sales are expected to be down 17% and 9% in Europe and the US respectively.

Higher EU Sugar prices mean sales and underlying operating profit will increase for this division. China returned to normal yields, following a poor crop last year, and the operating performance in Spain improved significantly. All of these factors offset a more disappointing performance at Illovo.

The Ingredients and Agriculturebusinesses have seen increased demand for their products due to COVID-19, and expect operating profits ahead of last year.

The better-than-expected inventory position at Primark contributed to an improved net cash position. This is now expected to be around £1.3bn (excluding lease debt), and the group fully repaid its £1.1bn revolving credit facility in August.

ABF key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 13.8

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 20.0

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about Associated British Foods shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.