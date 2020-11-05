AstraZeneca - new products continue to sell well

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

AstraZeneca's third quarter revenue rose 3% to $6.6bn. That reflects good growth in new products, offset by a decline in some more mature drugs and a reduction in 'externalisation' or 'collaboration' revenues (where Astra sells a drug to a third party in return for an upfront payment and a small ongoing interest).

Underlying earnings per share was flat year-on-year at $0.94, although remains up 16% year-to-date.

AstraZeneca shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Our View

AstraZeneca's long awaited new drugs are out of the labs and into the hands of sales reps - who seem to be doing a sterling job.

New Oncology drugs have been a particular success story, and it's a trend that looks set to continue with a raft of new cancer treatments scheduled for trial results or regulatory opinions over the coming year.

In particular Astra's collaboration with Japanese oncology specialist Daiichi Sankyo, seems to be paying off. The high-risk deal was pricey and focused on a drug, Enhertu, which hadn't been approved in any markets. Since the deal was signed we've seen positive trial results and the drug's been approved for certain breast cancers in the US and Europe and gastric cancer in Japan. A great result from a drug which could easily have fallen at the final hurdle, but then that's an occupational hazard in the pharmaceutical industry.

The decision to expand the geographic footprint is also bearing fruit. An increased presence in Emerging Markets and Japan means Astra's been able to make the most of new drugs as and when they arrive, while boosting sales of more mature treatments. We've been particularly impressed with mature asthma treatment Pulmicort's growth in Emerging Markets (although coronavirus disruption in China has upset progress there more recently).

We would be remiss not to mention Astra's most recent roll of the dice - a tie up with Oxford University to develop a coronavirus vaccine. Before getting too excited it's worth noting that the vaccine might yet fail, and even if successful, AstraZeneca has promised to distribute the vaccine at no profit while the pandemic lasts. However, if the team can crack a vaccine it's got long run potential as well as adding an expertise in vaccines that AstraZeneca has lacked in the past.

Despite the significant progress in recent years and a drug portfolio that should be capable of delivering growth for years to come, Astra isn't yet back in peak condition. The group's still not generating enough cash to fund the dividend, and debt's climbing as a result. That's clearly unsustainable in the long run. Drugs have a limited time on patent after which sales typically collapse, and the current sales bonanza won't last forever. Astra needs to put its dividend on a more sustainable footing before that happens.

With a prospective yield of 2.5% that might be a bit of a disappointment, especially since the need to reduce a sizeable debt pile means significant dividend growth is probably some way off. However, recent history suggests Astra can make good use of a research & development budget that's running at over £5bn a year and ultimately that's what can drive long term success.

AstraZeneca key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 22.6

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 15.1

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.5% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Third Quarter Trading Update

Product Sales in the third quarter rose 7% to $6.5bn. That reflects 34% growth in new medicine sales, which now account for 52% of total revenue. Collaboration revenues fell 78% to $58m.

Third quarter Oncology revenues rose 22% to $2.8bn. That reflected very strong growth from the newer Tagrisso, Imfinzi and Lynparza treatments as all three benefitted from regulatory approvals in new markets. Enhertu the Daiichi Sankyo drug Astra invested in, has seen sales start to pick up following initial regulatory approvals.

CVRM (cardiovascular and respiratory medicine) sales rose 4% to $1.8bn, as an increase in Farxiga sales more than offset weakness elsewhere in the portfolio. That weakness reflects disruption to sales in China due to COVID-19.

Respiratory & Immunology sales slipped 12% to $1.2bn, in the quarter, largely down to a significant decline in Pulmicort sales in China. That's down to the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting the treatment of respiratory patients in a hospital setting.

The Other Medicines portfolio saw revenue rise 1% to $734m, thanks to strong growth in Nexium and newly launched FluMist nasal spray flu vaccine.

The pipeline continues to deliver new approvals and data readouts, with particular successes in the oncology division. Results from the phase III trials of the group's coronavirus vaccine are expected later this year, with data under rolling review by regulatory authorities.

Free cash flow across the last nine months came in at $2.4bn, up 157% year-on-year, as the group benefited from higher profits and modestly lower capital expenditure.

Net debt of $13.8bn is 15.6% up on the start of the year, largely down to dividend payments.

Astra expects full year revenues to increase by high single-digit percentages, with core earnings per share to rise by a mid- to high-teens percentage.

