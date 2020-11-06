Barrick Gold - higher gold prices boost profits

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Barrick's third quarter underlying earnings per share more than doubled year-on-year to $0.41, as higher gold prices more than offset lower production volumes.

Barrick has maintained its guidance for the full year, expecting to produce between 4.6m and 5.0m ounces of gold and 440m to 500m pounds of copper.

Barrick raised the quarterly dividend to $0.09 per share, up from $0.08 last quarter.

The shares rose 7% following the announcement.

Our View

Barrick's profits are enjoying an enviable tailwind from a buoyant gold price. Gold has been seen as a safe haven in turbulent times and this could be the case for some time.

As the world's second largest gold miner Barrick's well positioned to benefit. CEO Mark Bristow is a serial dealmaker, and has been looking for other acquisition opportunities. An audacious bid to acquire Newmont ended instead in a joint venture combining the two group's Nevada assets. Barrick's also taken full control of struggling Acacia Mining in recent years.

All this activity has readied Barrick for its next phase of growth and a 10 year plan focussed on growing production organically. It's underpinned by the group's focus on quality and Tier One assets. It's also a plan that the group can fund through its own cash flows, which is a positive in our book.

Mega mergers have the potential to quickly boost production but they do come with risks. Smashing together corporate giants creates the potential for inefficiencies if not handled correctly as well as risking the loss of key staff, but so far we generally like the look of what Bristow's been up to.

That's important because with the price miners receive set by the wider market, keeping costs down is key. Barrick's all-in sustaining cash cost per ounce, which covers both extraction and maintenance costs, is among the lowest in the industry and makes the current gold price all the sweeter.

The group's also done a good job controlling costs, and even if it doesn't meet its full year targets of costs between $920 and $970 per ounce the group will have made progress.

With fingers in many regions and mines, Barrick's relationships with its partner countries are important, and the group's record here is encouraging. Battles with the Tanzanian government over the former Acacia mines have been resolved and operations and exports are back up and running. It looks like the magic might be working in Papua New Guinea too, where a provisional deal has been agreed after the government previously announced it wouldn't renew a mine licence.

With increasing global uncertainty helping boost the gold price well above Barrick's costs per ounce, the spoils available as an efficiently run gold miner are considerable. However, against this backdrop Barrick's popularity has risen and the shares currently trade 2.3 times book value - some way above a longer term average of 1.9. So while we think the group is on the right track, if conditions change and the gold price moves, there's scope for a de-rating.

Barrick Gold key facts Price/Book ratio: 2.3

Ten year average Price/Book ratio: 1.9

Prospective yield: 1.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Second Quarter Results

Underlying Gold revenues of $2.4bn were up 23.6% on last year, reflecting a 30.5% increase in the average price per ounce of $1,926. Production fell from 1.3m to 1.2m ounces, in part due to the 2019 sale of the group's interest in the Kalgoorlie mine in Australia.

All-in sustaining costs per ounce fell 1.8% to $966. Barrick still expects full year all-in sustaining costs to be between $920 and $970 per ounce.

Underlying Copper revenues rose from $163m to $379m, reflecting both higher sales and higher prices. Realised copper prices rose from $2.55 per pound to $3.28, and sales rose from 65m pounds to 116m pounds. However, production fell from 112m to 103m pounds.

All in sustaining costs for Copper fell from $2.58 per pound to $2.31. Barrick expects this be between $2.20 and $2.50 for the full year.

Barrick generated $1.3bn in free cash over the quarter, up 161% year -on-year and representing a record for the group. That reflects a significant boost in cash generation thanks to the rise in gold prices. As a result net debt fell to $0.4bn.

