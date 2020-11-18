British Land - lower property values push group to large loss

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

British Land's gross rental income fell 2.5% in the first half to £268m. However, significant provisions for outstanding rental and service charge payments meant net rent fell 21.4% to £191m.

As a result, underlying operating profits fell 29.6% to £107m. After accounting for a significant decline in the value of the property portfolio, which has fallen 10.3% to 693p per share, British Land reported a loss after tax of £730m.

The group declared an interim dividend of 8.4p per share.

The shares fell 3.4% in early trading to 494p.

View the latest British Land share price and how to deal

Our View

HL View to follow.

Sign up for updates on British Land

Half Year Results

British land reported a 14.9% decline in the value of its Retail estate. Shopping centres have particularly suffered, with values down 18.1%, while Retail Parks performed slightly better, down 13.1%.

Across the Retail portfolio 95.5% of stores are occupied. The group received 64% of the rent it was due between the end of September and 10 November. The group completed 439,000 sq. ft. of new lettings agreements in the half, averaging 7.8% behind estimated rental value. The majority of these new agreements cover less than one year.

Retail footfall for September and October was 82% of last year, with retailer sales at 85% of last year.

Since April British Land has completed the disposal of £456m of non-core retail assets - primarily three Tesco stores and four B&Q stores.

In Campus Offices the group reported a 3.1% decline in valuation, with occupancy of 94.7%. Rent collection remains strong at 97% in September. The group agreed 130,000 sq. ft. of new lettings in the half, averaging 9.4% ahead of estimated rental value.

The group sold £219m of standalone office in November. That includes the mixed use Clarges development, which sold for 177m, 7.6% ahead of book value.

The group continued to commit to new development activity in and around its London campus sites. Full approval for the Canada Water Masterplan has now been received, although changing market condition and rising costs mean the group has cut the net value of its assets in the area by 6% to £354m.

Operating cash flows in the half of £62m were down on the £185m achieved a year ago. That was partially offset by asset sales, however, overall loan-to-value (LTV) rose to 35.7% (2019:34.0%).

Going forwards the group will pay dividends semi-annually rather than quarterly.

British Land key facts Price/Book ratio: 0.68

10 year average Price/Book ratio: 0.8

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about British Land shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.