Deutsche Post - sales and profits soar on parcel boost

Deutsche Post reported third quarter revenues of €16.2bn, up 4.4% year-on-year. A more modest increase in overall operating expenses meant operating profit rose 46.2% to €1.4bn, as declines in travel expenses and depreciation charges partially offset higher staff and transport costs.

While the economic outlook remains uncertain, Deutsche Post has increased guidance for full year operating profit to between €4.1bn-€4.4bn. Free cash flow for the year is now expected to be more than €2bn. Both upgrades reflect the group's expectations for a strong Christmas period, particularly in e-commerce.

Deutsche Post shares fell 1.7% in early trading.

Our view

Deutsche Post key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 16.0

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 13.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.3% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Third Quarter Results

The Post & Parcels Germany division saw revenues rise 3.4% in the third quarter to €3.8bn. That was largely driven by 17.1% growth in the German parcels business, which, together with an 8.9% increase in International shipping, more than offset a 5.8% decline in letter revenues. The division reported operating profit of €320m, up 5.3% year-on-year.

Express sales rose 14.6% to €4.9bn, driven by very strong growth in the Americas and Asia Pacific (up 10.3% and 19.5% respectively). The premium "Time Definite" product continues to perform well, with Time Definite International revenues up 19.4% on double digit volume growth. Divisional operating profits rose 65.9% to €753m.

Global Forwarding & Freight revenues rose 1.0% to €3.8bn. The improvement is despite as 14.1% decline in air freight volumes, as the group benefited from higher pricing on key routes thanks to reduced supply. Operating profits rose 25% to €155m.

Revenues in Supply Chain fell 8.6% to €3.1bn, reflecting reduced activity in some sectors and the effect of disposals. Operating profits fell 31.5% to €111m. Ecommerce Solutions revenues rose 26.1% to €1.2bn, with operating profits of €76m.

The group reported free cash flow in the quarter €1.3bn, more than doubling year-on-year. The group finished the quarter with net debt of €13.8bn, up from €13.4bn at the start of the year.

