Direct Line - largely as expected

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Direct line's third quarter gross written premiums fell 0.8% to £851.5m. Of these, £617.6m were own brand policies, an increase of 0.3% on last year.

Management expects the full year combined ratio, which is the percentage of premiums paid out in claims and costs, to be below the 93% to 95% target range. The group also reiterated its expense ratio target of 20% by 2023.

The shares were unmoved in early trading.

View the latest Direct Line share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Direct Line Group key facts 12m forward Price/Earnings ratio: 11.1

Average 12m forward Price/Earnings ratio since listing (2012): 11.2

Prospective yield: 8.5% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on Direct Line

Third quarter trading details

Motor premiums fell 2.3% to £447.2m, although the number of in force policies was flat. There was less demand for more expensive insurance as people bought fewer new cars and fewer young drivers entered the market. Claims frequency fell but average claim severity was higher as Covid imposed additional repair costs, including longer repair times and additional cleaning requirements.

Own brand Home policies rose 1.0% to £112.8m, although old partnership business declined. As a result total Home policies fell 1.3% to £156.6m.

Green Flag Rescue premiums rose 9.6% to £26.2m. Other Rescue and Personal Lines fell 9.1% to £85m, primarily due to lower travel insurance demand.

Commercial premiums rose 9.9% to £136.5m, reflecting strength in own brand policies for Small to Medium Enterprises, Churchill trading on price comparison websites and Van pricing.

The group said there has been no change to its net estimate of the impact of Covid-19, and still expects business interruption claims of £10m and travel claims of £25m. The cost of extra colleague and customer support relating to coronavirus is still around £90m.

Find out more about Direct Line shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.