Halfords - profits more than double on cycling boom

Like-for-like (LFL) sales rose 6.7% in the first half, despite covering the entire lockdown period, while the recent expansion of Halfords Mobile Expert meant overall sales rose 9.6% to £638.9m. Underlying profits before tax more than doubled to £56.0m.

Despite the strong result the board decided not to declare an interim dividend.

Halfords shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Half Year Results

LFL sales in Retail rose 8.1%, although the closure of 29 sites meant overall sales rose just 4.8%.

That reflects a very strong result from cycling, where revenue rose 54.4% on a LFL basis, thanks to good results from e-mobility and cycle services. The group's performance cycling business, Tredz, also performed well.

Motoring sales fell 23.7% on a LFL basis, although all that fall was in the first quarter, with growth of 3.1% in Q2. The improvement reflects increased journeys by customers once lockdowns ended.

Autocentre LFL sales fell 2% in the half, although the role-out of 30 new Halfords Mobile Expert vans and acquisitions of McConechy's and Tyres on the Drive meant overall sales rose 38.7% to £114.7m. The group continues to see "exceptional demand" for Halfords Mobile Expert.

Underlying costs fell by nearly £8m during the half, as the group continued to focus on procurement and efficiency programmes. The group intends to close a further 47 stores by the end of the year.

Free cash flow came in a £169.2m (after acquisitions), up from £44.2m a year ago. That drove a significant fall in net debt, down to £271.6m from £477.5m a year ago.

Halfords remains cautious about the second half. Motoring is expected to be hit by new local and national lockdowns, while cycling is should do well despite the usual seasonal downturn over winter. As a result the group is not providing profit guidance for the second half.

Halfords key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 10.4

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 11.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.2%

