Johnson Matthey - virus hits, but profits better than feared

Johnson Matthey's reported a 2% increase in revenue during the first half, reaching £7.0bn. However, that was largely down to higher precious metal prices, with sales excluding precious metals down 20% to £1.7bn. Underlying operating profits fell 42% to £151m, almost entirely driven by a substantial decline in automotive catalysts.

The board announced an interim dividend of 20p per share, down 18% year-on-year.

The shares rose 3.1% in early trading.

Our view

Johnson Matthey key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 14.6

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 14.1

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Half Year Trading Update (Constant Exchange Rates)

The Clean Air division, which includes the automotive catalysts business, saw sales fall 27% in the half to £1bn. Operating profits fell 56% to £77m. The decline was driven by weakness in Europe and the Americas, across both light and heavy duty vehicles, although sales recovered as the half progressed. That was partly offset by growth in Asia, particularly China.

Efficient Naturel Resources sales fell 10% to £446m, with operating profits down 12% to £81m. The group put the tough half own to the affect of COVID-19, and the inherent cyclicality of methanol and ammonia catalysts.

Sales in Health grew 8% to £119m, the only division to show growth. However, operating profits fell 21% to £15m, as revenue mix negatively impacted profitability - specifically the cancellation of a lucrative 'innovators' contract.

New Market sales fell 8% but moved from a £8m loss last year to a £5m profits this half. That follows the non-recurrence of an £8m impairment last year relating to the eLNO demo plant. The group has begun engineering design work on its second commercial eLNO plant. The sales decline reflects disruption to the battery materials business caused by COVID-19.

At the non-underlying level the group reported £78m of impairments and restructuring costs as it looks to become more efficient. The group has delivered £140m of annualised cost savings so far, mainly through procurement initiatives, and plans to hit £225m by 2022/23.

Johnson Matthey reported free cash flow of £256m, compared to an outflow in the same period last year. That reflects improved inventory management of precious metals, with the overall value of precious metal inventory falling despite an increase in prices.

Net debt stood at £0.9bn at the end of the half, down from £1.1bn at the start of the financial year, equivalent to 1.6 times cash profits (EBITDA).

Given continuing uncertainty the group has decided not to give detailed guidance for the remainder of the year.

