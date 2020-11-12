Legal & General - plan for dividends a slight disappointment

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Legal & General expects full year operating profit to be broadly in line with the £2.3bn achieved in 2019. That reflects positive results across all the group's major business units in the second half.

The group intends to keep the full year 2020 dividend flat year-on-year, but set out an ambition to grow the dividend by low to mid-single digits from 2021. The planned rate of dividend growth is lower than some analysts had hoped for.

Between 2020 and 2024 Legal & General intends for cash and capital generation to "significantly" exceed dividends, with earnings per share also growing faster than dividends.

The shares fell 3.6% in early trading.

Our view

We think Legal & General has weathered the coronavirus crisis rather well.

In particular demand for the group's pension risk transfer products remains strong. That's good to hear, since institutional bulk annuities have been the real money spinner in recent years.

These products see Legal & General take on responsibility for paying some, or all, of the pensions from a company's final salary pension scheme. In return the group receives a lump sum. That's then managed by Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) and underpinned with real assets developed by the Capital division (which includes UK housing and infrastructure projects). LGIM's low cost tracker and liability driven investment strategies are popular with other final salary pension schemes who often become future bulk annuity customers.

We view the business model as a major competitive advantage, since replicating all the various areas of expertise is difficult and time consuming. We also think the end markets to which the group is exposed offer long term opportunities.

Demand for bulk annuities is growing, and as well as a dominant UK position, L&G is increasing activity in overseas markets like the US and Canada.

International customers are accounting for an increasing large slice of the assets under management in LGIM too, reducing reliance on UK savers. Together with a leading position in passive investment products, that's helped the group become the first £1trn investment manager in the UK. We think growth can continue going forwards - with a formidable defined contribution pension business a potential source of inflows for years to come.

However, growing the annuity book is capital intensive.

In order to ensure pensions can be paid, regulators insist life insures invest a portion of their own capital behind the product. That is diverting cash away from shareholder returns, and dividend growth will be at a slower pace than some analysts had hoped.

We think a focus on growth is the right decision in the long term - especially as competitors are increasingly keen to muscle in on the bulk annuity business. A 7%+ prospective dividend yield means there should still be enough income to keep shareholders happy.

Having said all that, investors should also be aware that L&G is far from immune to the current crisis.

The bond portfolio that underpins the group's £80.7bn annuity book has so far weathered the storm well. But there could be real corporate pain to come, eating into the group's $3.5bn credit default reserve if defaults mount. Writedowns in the value of investments elsewhere in the business and the temporary suspension of activity in Legal & General's housebuilding business CALA have also weighed on performance. And given LGIM charges a percentage of assets under management, market falls will have hit revenues here too.

Fortunately the group's capital position remains pretty good in our view. In the long term we think L&G is well set, supported by wider economic and demographic trends, even if growth and market volatility holds back returns in the immediate future.

Legal & General key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 8.2

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 10.1

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 8.0 All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Trading Update

Legal & General Retirement: Institutional has remained active during the year, writing £4.7bn of business in the UK, across 36 transactions and expects to complete on a further £1.7bn by the end of the year. The US has completed $1.2bn of business over the same period. The current pipeline across all markets exceeds £20bn. The division expects to make £200m of mortality releases during the year.

Retirement: Retail wrote £747m of retail annuities during the year, down 10% year-on-year (although only down 2% in the second half). Lifetime mortgage advances fell 26% to £613m.

In Investment Management the group reported assets under management (AUM) of £1.2bn at the end of September, with £6.4bn of inflows.

Legal & General Capital has seen housing sales recover in the second half, although full year sales are still expected t be down 30%.

Legal & General Insurance has seen a 5% increase in gross written premiums so far this year, reaching £1.5bn.

Legal & General's solvency ratio, a key measure of an insurer's capital, was slightly up on the 173% reported at the half year. The group's bond portfolio has experience no defaults, with just 0.8% downgraded to below investment grade compared, to 1.7% in the index.

Between 2020 and 2024 Legal & General intends to generate £8.0-£9.0bn in cash and capital, with dividends of £5.6-£5.9bn.

The Author holds shares in Legal & General.

