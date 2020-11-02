Ryanair - more losses and lower guidance

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Ryanair has reported a second quarter loss before exceptional items of EUR22.6m, compared with a EUR910.2m profit last year. Once exceptional items, which mainly relate to ineffective fuel hedges, are taken into account Ryanair's loss was EUR225.5m.

Ryanair has cut its winter capacity guidance from 60% to 40% of last year's level. The group is not providing detailed full year guidance.

The shares fell 1.3% following the announcement.

Second Quarter Results

Ryanair operated around 50% of its planned second quarter schedule, and about 72% of seats were filled. As a result scheduled revenue fell 69% to EUR690.1m, and ancillary revenue fell 58% to EUR360.9m. In total revenue fell 66% to EUR1.1bn.

Total operating costs fell 50% to EUR1.0bn, primarily reflecting a 58% fall in fuel costs to EUR334.1m, a 55% fall in airport costs to EUR151.6m and a 42% fall in staff costs to EUR166.2m. Ryanair therefore made a EUR10.8m operating profit in Q2, although this was someway behind EUR1.0bn profit last year.

Since the end of March net debt has risen from EUR403.2m to EUR1.1bn. Ryanair has around EUR4.5bn in cash and equivalents on the balance sheet, having raised new capital from investors in September. Ryanair has two upcoming debt maturities: £600m from the Bank of England's Covid Corporate Financing Facility in March and an EUR850m bond in June. The group suffered a free cash outflow of EUR1.0bn in the first half.

Ryanair key facts Price/Book Ratio: 2.6

Ten year average Price/Book ratio: 3.0

Prospective yield (next 12 months): 0.0%

