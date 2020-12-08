Ashtead - revenues recovering but investment lags

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Ashtead's first half revenue fell 4% to £2.3bn, following a 1% decline in rental revenue in the second quarter. Underlying profit before tax fell 21% to £538m, although the 7% decline seen in Q2 was less severe than the first quarter.

Management expects full year results to come in ahead of previous forecasts, provided there is no further disruption from Covid-19.

The group declared an interim dividend of 7.15p per share, which is in line with last year.

The shares rose 4.3% following the announcement.

Our view

Ashtead rents out construction equipment. Construction in general is a cyclical business that has tended to follow the booms and busts of the wider economy, and historically Ashtead's fortunes have followed suit.

However, the group weathered the early days of the current crisis rather well - in truth, far better than we had expected. Rental revenue has fallen, but thanks to Ashtead's essential business status, its shops remain open. Increased demand from emergency services and key industries like utilities and telecoms has helped offset some of the reduced construction demand. Additionally, the group has diversified into areas other than construction, which have generally performed well and helped mitigate the damage.

With rental revenue stabilising and the group modelling positive free cash flow even in some pretty tough conditions, Ashtead looks like it will be able to weather the immediate lockdown fall-out. It helps that management have taken some pretty drastic steps to preserve cash and boost liquidity.

The share buyback programme has been scrapped - although with a share price higher than it was a year ago that's less painful than some other companies we could mention. Capital expenditure guidance for 2021 is way down, although it has been raised a little recently.

Against that background the decision to maintain the dividend is clearly a sign of confidence. However, we have some concerns about the outlook once the immediate impact of the lockdowns is over. An economic downturn looks increasingly likely and, while government spending on infrastructure will probably provide a cushion, the construction sector may not bounce back as quickly as hoped. That would have negative effects for fleet utilisation and rates - creating a longer term drag on revenues.

We take comfort in the fact that Ashtead has access to significant liquidity, and longer term its competitive position in the fragmented equipment hire business is attractive. However, we're not sure the group's valuation necessarily reflects the near-term challenges.

At almost 5 times book value, the shares are trading close to highs achieved when conditions were far kinder. Despite the impressive resilience, investors should make sure they're in for the long haul and prepared for some potentially disappointing results in the short to medium term.

Ashtead Group key facts 12m forward Price/Earnings ratio: 21.4

Ten year average 12m forward Price/Earnings ratio: 15.1

Prospective yield: 1.3% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

First half results

Total revenue in the US fell 4.9% to $2.7bn, which reflects a "moderate" fall in rental revenue. Specialty businesses rental revenue grew 12%, while general tools fell 8%. Overall growth was ahead of the market. Management estimates that hurricane response efforts added $35-40m to total revenue. Underlying profits in the region fell 17.5% to $781.6m.

Canada reported a 17% increase in rental revenue, however that reflects the acquisition of William F. White, without which revenue would have fallen 8%. Total revenue in the region stood at $220.2m, with profits falling from $40.4m to $33.2m.

UK rental revenue fell 2% to £172m and total revenue rose 6.5% to £272.6m. The Department of Health now accounts for almost 20% of revenue in the region. Underlying profits fell from £30m to £20m.

The group reported a significant decline in capital expenditure year-on-year, with net expenditure of just £192m compared to £866m in 2019. This is ahead of the group's plans, so expectations for full year capital expenditure have been increased from £500m to between £650m and £700m. As at 31 October the fleet was valued at £9.1bn, and an average age of 39 months (2019: 33 months).

Free cash in the quarter came in at £822m, reflecting the significant decline in capital expenditure. As a result, net debt fell from £5.2bn to £4.7bn, which is 1.7 times cash profits and comfortably within the group's target range.

