Frasers Group - guidance withdrawn

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Frasers Group no longer expects underlying cash profits (EBITDA) to rise 20% - 30% in 2021. The group has withdrawn all financial guidance, following the closure of its stores in London, the South East and East of England from 20 December, as a result of new lockdown measures.

The closures come during a key trading period, with a "high likelihood of further rolling lockdowns nationwide over the following months at least".

The shares fell 5.9% following the announcement.

View the latest Frasers Group share price, charts and how to trade

Our View

The forced closure of stores just before Christmas is not what Frasers - or any retailer - wants. Throw in further rolling lockdowns in the coming months, and it's going to be a rocky ride for revenue and profits.

It's tough to quantify the extent of the damage until we know how long any restrictions are in place. But while things are likely to be tough - there are some reasons for modest optimism.

The second round of lockdowns in November didn't hurt the group as much as we feared, and crucially, trading when stores reopened was strong. The group is helped by the fact the core stores sell sports gear. Consumers are a lot more likely to grab a new pair of sports leggings than a new outfit for the office at the moment. Although, it's of course less clear-cut good news for the other brands under the Fraser umbrella, including department store House of Fraser.

The Sports operation helped bridge some of the revenue gap. But we were even more impressed by the uptick in underlying cash profits - that's certainly not something every retailer can boast at the moment. As well as cost savings, this is coming from growth in the online business, and the protection of all-important gross margins.

We can't knock this progress, and think it gives Frasers a stronger foundation to allow it to propel long-term growth. However, a lot rests o the group's transformation plan.

Prior to the pandemic, Frasers was working to turn around its eclectic mix of acquired retailers. Among them are large UK high street names, like House of Fraser, GAME and Jack Wills, as well as stakes in Hugo Boss, Mulberry, Dave Whelan fitness and gym assets. Mike Ashley's now eyeing up the collapsed Arcadia brands, Topshop and Dorothy Perkins, with Debenhams on the watch list too.

The supposed plan is to become a "multi-brand, multi-category" retail powerhouse. The problem is, it's not immediately clear how all the pieces fit into the puzzle. Making a coherent, and lucrative, whole out of them is going to take time and money. Investors shouldn't hold their breath when it comes to dividends and given Ashley owns over 63% of the shares, what he says goes.

The group's "elevation strategy" calls for new freehold flagship stores, displaying products in a more flattering, and digitally integrated, environment. That should allow the group to improve its relationship with key brands like Nike and Adidas, securing the newest products.

These new format stores seem to be resonating well, but as yet they don't contribute enough to group performance to move the dial. Lots of stores still need upgrading if the format is going to contribute more meaningfully.

The group has headroom in the financial terms set by its lenders, so we don't have concerns over liquidity. The long-term priority is getting Mike Ashley's grandiose vision for Frasers' off the ground. Executing that plan in the current conditions is a big ask.

Frasers key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 18.8

10 year average Price/earnings ratio: 15.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on Frasers Group

Half Year Results (figures exclude the impact of exchange rates and acquisitions unless otherwise stated)

Revenue fell 11.2%, excluding the impact of exchange rates and acquisitions, to £1.9bn in the first half. That was largely driven by declines in Sports Retail revenue, following temporary store closures.

Despite the revenue declines, underlying cash profits (underlying EBITDA) rose 18.8% to £226.3m. That reflects strong trading since stores reopened, growth online and operating cost savings.

The core UK Sports Retail (57% of group revenue) division saw revenue fall 12.6% to £1.1bn, because of store closures. All stores in England have been open since 2 December, and there has been a good performance from the online business. Gross margins rose, from 43.2% to 44.4%, which together with operating efficiencies meant underlying EBITDA rose 7.5% to £156.8m.

The Premium Lifestyle division posted a 0.7% fall in revenue, but including the acquisitions of Jack Wills and Sofa.com, revenue was up 4.8% to £320.4m. A lower volume of concession sales in House of Fraser meant gross margins fell to 47.0%, compared to 51.5% in 2019. Underlying EBITDA rose from a loss of £5.5m, to +Â£18.9m. This was helped by new Flannels store openings, cost savings and business rate relief from the government.

European retail revenues fell 12.3% to £352.0m, again this was driven by store closures. The group was unable to recoup enough costs to stop profits falling faster than revenue, and underlying EBITDA fell 24.1% to £24.9m. Rest of World retail revenue fell 14.5% to £77.1m, and underlying EBITDA was £10.4m, compared to a loss of £2.5m last year.

Wholesale & Licensing saw underlying EBITDA fall to £11.0m from £16.3m.

The group continues to invest in its Elevation strategy, and says its relationship with key brands is improving, including: "Nike for Sports Direct, Burberry for Flannels, and Hugo Boss for House of Fraser".

The group stated it has around a 10% holding in Hugo Boss shares, and 37% of Mulberry.

Underlying free cash flow was £252.6m, compared to £162.3m last year. Net debt fell almost £116m to £250.1m during the half.

Find out more about Frasers shares including how to deal

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.