Ted Baker - pre-tax losses widen

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Group revenue fell 46.2% in the first half, to£169.5m, reflecting the impact of Covid restrictions on trading. Higher online sales were unable to offset the losses in physical stores. The group's underlying loss before tax worsened from £2.7m to £39.0m. Including extra non-underlying costs, including impairment charges, restructuring and inventory costs, pre-tax losses were £86.4m.

However, Ted Baker also said its cost cutting programme and balance sheet position are ahead of expectations.

The ongoing uncertainty means there will be no interim dividend.

The shares rose 4.9% following the announcement.

View the latest Ted Baker share price and how to deal

Our view

The whole retail sector has been upended by coronavirus disruption, but Ted's more vulnerable than most, coming immediately after the "most challenging" year in its history.

Competitive discounting is a headwind across the sector, and the demise of the department store is a particular problem for Ted given its large number of concessions. Then there are the fixed costs associated with running a bricks and mortar retailer to contend with, and the net effect is one of unravelling profits.

Coronavirus only makes matters worse. Widespread closures and reduced footfall have an immediate and severe impact on already thin profits. But there are Ted-specific issues that make current conditions even tougher. Ted Baker is geared towards occasion wear, which is precisely what people don't want during an era of social-distancing. Gross margins have also suffered more than others. The group didn't have the best handle on inventory before the pandemic: when it was forced to close, Ted already too much stock, which it had to discount in order to sell.

Some positive news is that the group's been able to cut costs faster than planned, is making headway on improving its buying practices, and online sales are in positive territory. We're also encouraged by the stronger balance sheet.

Ultimately this means Ted has a foundation to stand on now. But the core problems haven't been fixed just yet. Cost cutting can't happen forever, and won't stop further pain if Ted Baker clothes don't fall back in favour with customers.

The sale of the group's head office and issuance of £100m of new shares is to provide the firepower for management's attempt at transforming the group's rapidly fading fortunes:

Step 1 is largely complete, and involved overhauling the company's leadership, raising new capital and implementing cash saving measures during the crisis. It looks like the group has mitigated any acute short term risks to the business successfully, although it's coming at a cost to existing shareholders

is largely complete, and involved overhauling the company's leadership, raising new capital and implementing cash saving measures during the crisis. It looks like the group has mitigated any acute short term risks to the business successfully, although it's coming at a cost to existing shareholders Step 2 is focussed on operational efficiency and cost control. It involves renegotiating with suppliers, reducing working capital such as excess inventory, driving efficiency in logistics and reducing staff costs - both in stores and at head office.

is focussed on operational efficiency and cost control. It involves renegotiating with suppliers, reducing working capital such as excess inventory, driving efficiency in logistics and reducing staff costs - both in stores and at head office. Step 3 is arguably the trickiest, and involves refreshing the brand. Slogans like "Attract more customers" and "Be 'no ordinary brand'" are vague goals, not practical steps in a strategy. This will involve making the clothes less focused on specific occasions. The right idea, but we'll need to see more specific action before feeling more positive.

Ted Baker has made some steps in the right direction, and the shares could rerate substantially if the strategy shift works. But the systemic issues still exist in our view, and a lack of dividend means shareholders aren't being paid to keep the faith - and if Ted fails to turn itself around, shareholders could be left with potentially nothing.

Ted Baker key facts Price/Sales ratio: 0.5

10 year average Price/Sales ratio: 1.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Register for updates on Ted Baker

Trading details (constant currency)

Within Retail, sales were down 50% at £51.0m. Within that store sales fell 79% to £15.8m, which offset a 34% rise in online sales. Online sales accounted for 69% of sales, compared to 25% this time last year.

As at 18 July 95% of stores around the world were open.

Wholesale and licence revenue decreased 70% compared to the 60% decline expected. This reflects lower ordering levels from stores.

As at 11 July, net cash was £56.7m, which was ahead of management expectations. That reflects the proceeds from the sale of Ted's head office, and the placing of new shares. The group has £161.7m of available headroom on its lending facilities of £108m. An additional £25m will become available from September 2020.

Ted Baker provided an update on progress made against its strategic objectives, including:

Improving bought-in margins - the Spring/Summer 2021 collection will be sourced from under 100 suppliers, compared to 150. This will improve buying efficiency.

The group has tightened its stock buying processes and improved its payment terms with suppliers. This will improve working capital (the difference between a company's readily available assets and debts due to be paid within a year).

For the current financial year, capital expenditure will be under £10m, compared to previous guidance of £15m. Operating costs have also been reduced, including a £15m annualised saving from headcount changes - more than double the expected saving.

Rent savings are expected to save £16m this year.

Find out more about Ted Baker shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.