Apple - strong Chinese sales drive record revenue

First quarter revenue was record high, at $111.4bn, and 21.4% higher than this time last year. There was growth in all product categories, and sales reached new highs every region, but growth was particularly strong in China.

The higher sales and improved operating margins fed into operating income of $33.5bn - a 31.2% increase. This was someway higher than analysts were expecting.

announced a dividend of $0.205 per share.

The shares fell 3.3% in after-hours trading.

Our view

Apple began the year with a bang, posting strong growth across every segment.

A recovery in iPhone sales is important, because despite what Apple would have us believe, it's is still very much a hardware business. Apple needs to keep the upgrade cycle going or profits will wobble and there's little room for forgiveness in the current valuation.

The reaction to the new 5G enabled models has been encouraging and drove strong Q1 sales. The positive momentum in products like Macs and iPads has been impressive, boosted by the new working and learning from home culture. But these aren't Apple's traditional bread and butter, and it's very possible these purchases have simply been pulled forward.

To the group's credit though, the overall performance through the current crisis has been a lot better than we might have feared. Growth in China has been particularly impressive, and is likely to prove an important market for future growth.

Apple's looking to capitalise on its world leading brand and legions of dogmatically loyal customers with its Services business - now comfortably the second largest division. It makes money from charging subscriptions for its music service and getting fees from app developers to use the App store. Service margins are higher and revenues should be reliable - even in this environment - which all being well will take the pressure off the group to deliver constantly rising hardware sales in the future.

The group's quietly been building its own search function too, following anti-competition investigations into its relationship with Google. Regulators have taken issue with the close ties between Alphabet and Apple, with the former paying eye watering sums to have its search engine front and centre of Apple's devices. It's very early days and Google is just about the toughest brand competitor there is, but if Apple can swipe even a small slice of the search engine pie, it would be a good source of energy for revenues.

Overall we think Apple's core remains strong, but future spoils rely on growing higher-margin areas of the business while also creating another generation of coveted products. If the group can continue expanding its customer base and cross-selling its services arm, it could remain attractive well into the future.

Apple key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 34.3

Average Price/Earnings ratio since listing (2012): 14.6

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

First quarter trading details

iPhones, which account for over half of the group's sales, saw sales increase 17.2% to $65.6bn. There was a 41.1% increase in iPad sales to $8.4bn, while Macs were up 21.2% to $8.7bn. Wearables, Home and Accessories and Services rose 29.6% to $13.0bn and 24.0% to $15.8bn, respectively.

The Americas (41.6% of group sales) recorded sales of $46.3bn, which was up 11.9%. Sales in China were particularly strong, rising 57% to $21.3bn. Europe, Apple's second largest market, saw a more modest 17.3% uptick in sales to $27.3bn. Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, reported an 11.5% increase in sales, while Japan was up 33.1% at $8.3bn.

Total operating expenses of $10.8bn rose 11.9%, with general and admin costs rising at a slower rate than research and development. These were offset by the higher sales, so operating margins improved to 30.1%, from 27.9%.

Free cash flow for the quarter was $35.3bn, compared to $28.4bn in 2019. Apple had net debt of $35.2bn as at the end of December, compared to $21.5bn at the end of September 2020.

