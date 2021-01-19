Entain - MGM walks away

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

US casino giant MGM Resorts has announced that it will not be making a further offer for Entain.

Bill Hornbuckle, CEO of MGM Resorts, said "BetMGM, our U.S. sports betting and online gaming venture with Entain, remains a key priority for the Company...We believe that BetMGM has established itself as a top three leader in its markets and we remain committed to working with Entain to ensure its strong momentum continues as it expects to be operational in 20 states by the end of 2021."

Entain will announced a fourth quarter trading update on 21 January.

Entain shares fell 13.6% following the announcement.

Entain key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 19.8

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 10.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.5%

Strategy Update - 19/01/2021

Entain said it has continued to see strong trading since the beginning of October, with good results in both sports betting and gaming. This will offset the additional headwind from store closures during England's second lockdown, with guidance unchanged as a result.

The group also announced it would be changing its name to Entain plc.

Entain has made moves to strengthen its ESG (environmental, social and governance) credentials, with an exclusive focus on regulated markets, embedding responsible gambling metrics into bonus conditions and improved corporate governance practices.

The group aims to generate 100% of revenues from regulated markets by the end of 2023. That means exiting markets where there is no viable route to regulation, with 99% of revenues to be from regulated or regulating markets by the end of 2020.

Collectively these actions are expected to reduce cash profits by £40m next year - although this expected to be offset by growth within the business.

Entain has also set out four key growth drivers for the next three to five years. These are;

Leadership in the US : where joint venture BetMGM already has an estimated 18% market share in states where it operates

: where joint venture BetMGM already has an estimated 18% market share in states where it operates Grow in core markets

Enter new markets : considering both organic expansion and M&A

: considering both organic expansion and M&A Expand to new audiences: entering new markets such as eSports and digital gaming, which are evolving new betting markets

