Facebook - strong end to the year, revenue pressure expected

Revenues of $28.1bn were up 33% in the fourth quarter, with advertising revenue of $27.2bn up 31%. Both these figures were some way higher than analysts expected. Increased revenue meant that despite a 25% increase in costs and expenses, operating income improved 44% to $12.8bn.

Facebook warned the positive trends enjoyed because of the pandemic could unwind, which will negatively impact revenue. It also highlighted ongoing ad targeting and regulatory challenges, which could affect revenue growth in the next financial year.

The shares fell 1.9% in after-hours trading.

Advertising revenue is Facebook's bread and butter, with marketing teams paying handsomely to make the most of the data footprints users leave behind.

Coronavirus caused a bit of a wobble on that front, but revenues are now more than recoveredÂ . Being a digital advertiser is a real benefit here because smaller, independent businesses are more likely to turn to the social network. Spending on above-the-line billboard or broadcast advertising is going to take a lot longer to turn back on to full power.

As one Facebook analyst put it, "Covid has accelerated the obvious...everything is going digital." Which means an accelerated shift to online shopping - a higher margin source of ad revenue for Facebook. And the group is far more exposed to shopping than service advertising - like travel. That helped it avoid an ad revenue slowdown. The tailwinds provided by the pandemic will make comparisons more difficult next year, but is still a net positive in our opinion.

Added to that, the current disruption means increased screen time as millions of us are stuck and bored at home. The read across for Facebook and its stable of social media platforms is increased engagement with the likes of the flagship Facebook site, as well as Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp. This in turn boosts Facebook's appeal to advertisers as it hoovers up more of our data, feeding the business case.

As ever though, you have to spend to stay ahead in tech, which is reflected in an ever-increasing research and development budget. Despite this, profits are still growing - but if revenues are expected to mellow a little, margins are likely to come under pressure in the short to medium term. The group is spending heavily on its data centres and networks.

Facebook's huge scale means increased investment is needed to keep regulators happy - particularly around security and compliance measures. President Biden's open mistrust Â of the social media giant is something to consider. He'll want to place his stake in the ground, so further investigations and even fines in the medium term are possible.

Those with a more sympathetic ear will be asking if it's fair Facebook is held up as the moral gatekeeper of the modern world. But while this can be debated at length, we think the core business remains attractive because of Facebook's unrivalled reach into our lives. With that strength in mind, the share price valuation is also worth considering. However, investors Â Â need to be prepared to accept the external risks - Facebook's firmly in the political spotlight so ups and downs are likely.

Fourth quarter trading details

Total costs and expenses were $15.3bn, with research and development spending rising 34.3%. Headcount increased by 30% over the year. Increased costs were offset by the higher revenue, meaning operating margins improved to 46% from 42% a year ago.

The number of daily active users reached 1.84bn for December 2020, which was up 11% year-on-year. Monthly active users as at 31 December 2020 rose 12% to 2.8bn. Family monthly active users, which includes other platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram, rose 14% to 3.3bn.

Overall Average Revenue per User (ARPU) is now $10.14, an increase of 19.0% from this time last year. ARPU is still highest in the US & Canada, at $53.56. It's $16.87 in Europe, and $4.05 and $2.77 respectively for the Asia-Pacific and Rest of World regions.

Facebook had net cash of $62.0bn at the end of 2020, compared to $54.9bn a year earlier.

Facebook benefitted from increased e-commerce activity and consumer demand for products, rather than services, during the pandemic. This boosted advertising revenues because the group has high exposure to shopping and less so to things like travel. Facebook warned a moderation of these tailwinds could negatively impact revenue growth. It also expects next year's growth rates to temper, when compared to the strong trends of 2020.

Ad targeting headwinds are expected to get worse too, especially relating to new Apple operating system changes. Regulatory challenges also remain a threat, particularly in relation to data transfers in Europe.

Total costs and expenses in 2021 are still expected to be $68-73bn, while capital expenditure will be $21-23bn. The capex budget is focused on data centres, servers, network infrastructure, and office facilities.

