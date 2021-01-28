Keywords - results ahead of guidance

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Keywords expects to report full year revenues of €373m, up 14.2% year-on-year, and underlying profit before tax of €55m, up 34.5% year-on-year. Both are slightly ahead of previous guidance.

The group posted organic revenue of 12%, despite some coronavirus related disruption.

The group has made seven acquisitions since May, three in Game Development, three in Marketing Services and one in Audio. The maximum total consideration for all seven acquisitions is €92m - with €40m in cash invested during the year. The group expects to report it had €100m of net cash at the end of 2020, (compared to €101m at the end of June 2020).

The shares were little moved in early trading.

Our View

Gaming is one of the few sectors that's benefited from lockdowns - as increasingly large numbers of us looked for entertainment at home.

As a provider of services to game developers, rather than owner of games, Keywords didn't see the stellar revenue boost game owners enjoyed at the start of the year. However, as the year's progressed the boom has started to trickle through with full year organic growth up 12% compared to 8% in the first half.

Now the group and its clients are up and running remotely and back in the office where needed (audio and testing are difficult service lines to deliver remotely), it's well placed to service the increased demand for gaming content. The long-awaited launches of PlayStation 5 and Xbox X Series are expected to boost demand in the coming years, and smaller developers will also be looking to cash in on recent market growth.

Further lockdowns will still pose challenges, but Keywords' size and reinforced balance sheet mean it should be more than a match for them.

We're particularly impressed with the improvement in profitability - with profit growth comfortably outpacing revenues. However, we suspect temporary tailwinds like lower travel and marketing costs have nudged margins higher this year, and we'd like to see evidence of more sustainable progress in full year results.

Acquisitions have long been a key part of the group's strategy to become the go to provider of outsourced services to the computer games industry. This year's been no exception, with a glut of deals. However, discipline is still important and a careless buying spree could be damaging. Luckily recent additions look to be at reasonable valuations and should add to the group's ability to service new content demand.

Overall, we think Keywords has performed well. Revenues have continued to improve and the trends emerging from the current crisis probably play in the group's favour. The combination of rising revenues and rising margins would be a heady one for profits. Having said that we find the company's valuation very high. At 44.6 times earnings Keywords needs to deliver spectacular profit growth in future if its' to deliver respectable returns to shareholders. That's a big ask.

Keywords Studios key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 44.6

Average Price/Earnings ratio since listing: 27.5

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.1% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Half Year Results - 17/09/20

First half revenues of €173.5m were 8% higher than last year, excluding the effect of acquisitions. Despite coronavirus disruption underlying margins nudged higher and underlying profit before tax was 18% ahead of last year at €21.7m.

Trading in the second half has started well with growth across all service lines and margins are expected to improve further. The group expects demand to be boosted by upcoming console launches.

Keywords plans to resume its dividend policy in 2021.

All but one of the group's seven service lines reported organic growth over the first half, despite initial operational disruption from lockdowns and studios closure. The Localization service line was impacted by delays elsewhere and saw revenue fall. Overall revenue growth was concentrated in Game Development which saw revenues rise by just over 30%, and is now Keywords' largest service line.

Overall operating costs increased by 9.1% to €32.1m, but the group reported a reduction in certain costs including travel and marketing due to lockdowns - which boosted margins.

Keywords acquired Coconut Lizard (game development studio) in June for €1.7m, bringing total acquisition costs for the first half to €2.5m. So far in the second half the group has acquired west coast game developer, Heavy Iron, and European marketing business Maverick Media.

Free cash flow generated by the group was €11.6m, compared to a small cash outflow last year. That reflects higher profits and €3.4m of COVID-19 related government subsidies largely from the Americas.

At the end of the half the group had net cash of €101m, up from €17.9m net debt at the start of the year. That reflects the proceeds of a €110m share placing and organic cash generation.

