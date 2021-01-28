McDonald's - sales recovery driven by US

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Fourth quarter global comparable sales (which ignores the impact of exchange rates) fell 1.3%, with positive trends in the US offset elsewhere. McDonald's pointed out comparable sales were around 99% of 2019 Q4 levels, following pandemic related disruption in the year. Total revenue fell 3% to $5.3bn. For the year as a whole, comparable sales declined 7.7%.

Operating income of $2.1bn was 9% lower than Q4 2019, broadly in line with market expectations. Without the gains from the planned sale of Japan stock, operating income would have fallen 15%.

The shares were unmoved in pre-market trading.

Our View

Global lockdowns and social distancing restrictions make the dining industry a very tricky place to be.

But so far McDonald's has fared better than many. A system of drive-thrus, digital service options and natural inclination towards takeaway food have allowed many franchisees to keep trading, albeit in smaller quantities. A business model that looks more like a property company than a restaurant chain - owning most of its buildings and franchisees running the restaurants - also provides some protection on the cost side.

While service is disrupted, knocking revenues for both the franchised restaurants and McDonald's itself, it's the franchisees who are on the hook for most of the restaurant operating costs. In recent years this has been good news for operating margins and profits, with higher sales spread over a relatively fixed cost base. Sadly the opposite's also true - when sales shrink it has a disproportionate effect on profits.

In reality, McDonald's is also less insulated from the operating costs of its franchisees than first glance might suggest. The group's forked out $1bn to help embattled franchisees stay afloat. That aid is mostly coming in the form of deferred royalty and rent payments. However, it's still booking the revenues now. Most of this is expected to come back in time. But with the duration and severity of successive waves of coronavirus unknown at this point, there's a risk some of this cash never makes it back to McDonald's. The group's aware of this risk too, which is why bad debt provisions have been increased.

With earnings uncertain, the balance sheet comes into play. McDonald's net debt is a bit higher than we'd like, but not unmanageable as things stand. Especially because the group has access to substantial amounts of cash and credit.

The McDonald's brand remains a force to be reckoned with. And a steadfast focus on "experience of the future" (read: the increased digitisation of its stores and capabilities), can only be a good thing as we learn to live in a hospitality sector that's likely been changed forever. We'd like to hear a bit more on the new overall growth strategy though - "Accelerating the Arches" - of which the increased digitisation plays a big part. But platitudes like "our brand will become a growth driver in its own right" don't give us much to work with. McDonald's enviable intellectual property means growth potential is huge - but we'll reserve final judgement until we have more information.

The question for now is how ongoing restrictions, especially in Europe, evolve in the medium term. A price to earnings ratio some way above the average means the share price likely won't be very forgiving of any unwelcome surprises.

McDonald's key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 24.6

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 20.0

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Fourth Quarter Results

The US saw comparable sales rise 5.5%, with growth driven by people placing higher-value orders, while guest count declined. Sales were also buoyed by the group's marketing decision to discount items. Total revenue was $2.1bn, with franchised restaurants making up 69% of this. US operating income was up 5% to $1.1bn, thanks to the higher sales. Although for the year profit was down 7%, driven by extra costs to support franchisees with extra marketing, and depreciation charges associated with the "Experience of the Future" programme.

International Operated Markets was the worst performer, with comparable sales falling 7.4%. The declines were mostly driven by France, Germany, Italy and Spain, but sales were positive in the UK and Australia. This division has been impacted by increasing government restrictions, and areas with fewer drive-thrus are continuing to see particularly constrained sales. Revenue reached $2.7bn with similar levels of declines across company-owned and franchised units. Operating income dropped 23% to $1.0bn, primarily because of the lower sales and higher staff costs because of coronavirus.

The International Developmental Licenced market (where the McDonald's brand is licenced to third parties) saw comparable sales fall 3.6%, driven by Asia and Latin America. This resulted in revenue of $485.3m, and operating income reached $56.4m.

Overall operating margins are 38.1%, compared to 42.5% in 2019.

The group spent over $200m on supporting its franchisees in the year, including extra marketing expenses. McDonald's has increased its provision for bad debts relating to money owed by franchisees, by $58m. This includes deferrals of rent and royalty payments.

Free cash flow of $4.7bn for the year as a whole, was lower than 2019's $5.7bn. As at the end of December 2020, net debt (including lease related debt) was $45.1bn, compared to $45.8bn in 2019.

