Morrison - sales up over Christmas, profit guidance unchanged

Group like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, rose 9.3% over the Christmas and New Year period. These were up 8.1% in the 22 weeks to 3 January, with increases being driven by retail. Fuel demand continues to be subdued by Covid-19 restrictions.

Pre-tax profit for the full year is still expected to be £420m - £440m (prior to business rate re-payments), despite higher costs associated with Covid-19.

The shares rose 0.9% following the announcement.

Our View

Morrison's fourth quarter has got off to a good start. That comes off the back of a strong end to Q3, with new national restrictions pushing more customers through the doors.

Even more important than spritely sales is that brand metrics have improved. And in the super competitive realm of the Big Four, improving image and gaining market share is a significant milestone for the group.

The other piece of good news is skyrocketing online sales, with coronavirus triggering a huge increase in demand for delivery slots. Online sales have more than tripled so far this quarter, and a fresh national lockdown should push things even further along. This is partly a function of Morrisons' online business being smaller than rivals' - there's more room for exceptional growth.

If Morrison's can use the current situation to lay a bigger, stronger foundation for the online business then this could be a long-term benefit. We have a keen eye on the relationship with Amazon in particular. This won't move the dial yet, but could potentially be lucrative. Crucially, the online business is now profitable. There are currently enough sales rattling through warehouses to offset the expensive fixed costs. The question now is if Morrison's can keep a firm grasp on that momentum.

And that question rings true in the core store business. Morrison's is focussed on a volume-led approach, as it continues to cut prices. This isn't a new tactic, but is one that requires a high number of sales, or the already thin margins could suffer. As the vaccine roll-out continues and shopping habits potentially start to temper later this year, lower prices could put a lid on profit potential.

With the recent sale of Asda and an all-round uber-competitive environment, it's unlikely pricing pressure is going to ease. The Morrisons brand has a new spring in its step, but we'd like proof its popularity can be sustained when the world looks a little more normal, as sales were lacklustre before Covid.

The challenging environment means Morrison's focused on bulking up its Wholesale supply business, with sales expected to reach £1bn soon. The McColl's deal gives the group some exposure to the convenience market too.

To its credit, the group has prudently managed finances, which is largely why the special dividend is back on the table. Most stores are owned, not leased, which helps the balance sheet.

Ultimately, we're impressed by the progress Morrison's is making. Its underdog status means it could offer exciting growth opportunities, especially as the price to earnings ratio is lower than the long-term average although please remember share prices can go down as well as up. The supermarket landscape is still very tough though, and for hardened proof of success we'll need to see what happens to trading and margins once shopping habits return to normal.

Morrison key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 13.0

Average Price/Earnings ratio since listing: 14.0

Prospective yield: 5.2% Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Trading details

Retail contributed 7.3% to group like-for-like sales in the 22 weeks to 3 Jan, with this rising to 8.0% in the core 3 weeks over Christmas and New Year. Improvements in sales are being driven by volume, as Morrison decided to cut prices. More customers shopped early for Christmas this year, and more traditional festive items did well, including champagne and salmon.

Online sales have more than tripled so far in the fourth quarter, with growth across Morrisons.com and Morrisons on Amazon. The online business is now profitable.

Morrison said all brand and customer metrics have improved, and market share has been gained. A total of six new stores have now been opened so far this year.

Wholesale LFLs are up 24.4% so far in Q4, contributing 1.2% to group LFL. The group's continuing to make progress on its wholesale supply relationship with McColl's convenience stores. Morrison is "reviewing the opportunity to convert further stores in the first half of 2021".

Newly announced restrictions mean the group expects around a further £10m in Covid related costs, taking the full year total to £280m. However, it's thought these costs will be offset by increased operational efficiency afforded by the higher volume of sales, so profit expectations are unchanged.

Underlying net debt is still expected to be around £1.7bn, with temporary adverse effects from lower fuel demand, increased stock availability, Brexit preparations and the timing of payments to small suppliers.

