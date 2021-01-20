Pearson - lockdown recovery continues

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Pearson reported a 10% decline full year sales, as strong growth in the Global Online Learning division failed to offset weakness across the rest of the business. However, results have steadily improved over the course of the year. Fourth quarter sales rose 4% overall, boosted by good results in Online Learning and growth in Global Assessment.

The group now expects to report underlying operating profits for the full year of £310m-£315m, with cost savings partially mitigating effect of lower revenues.

The shares rose 5.5% in early trading.

Fourth Quarter Trading Update

Global Online Learning sales rose 18% for the year as a whole and 30% in the fourth quarter. Virtual Schools delivered a particularly strong result - with enrolments up 43% across a total of 43 schools. Online Program Management also showed signs of progress, with ongoing courses seeing enrolments rise 20% (although overall enrolments fell 7% due to discontinued courses).

The Global Assessment business saw sales fall 14% for the year as a whole, but rise 3% in the final quarter. The division benefited from pent up demand in the latter half of the year - following lockdowns in the first half. Online proctoring has seen growth, with full year assessments rising from 0.2m in 2019 to 2.1m in 2020.

Sales of North American Courseware fell 13% for the full year and 8% in the final quarter. That reflects particular weakness in sales of physical textbooks in the US Higher Education market, which fell over 40%.

International sales fell 19% in the full year and were flat in the final quarter. That reflects the closure of Australian Pearson Test of English test centres due coronavirus, and the impact of the virus on courseware sales. Sales in South Africa, Brazil and UK qualification business also suffered.

Cost savings of £60m were achieved in year, with a further £50m of savings on track for 2021. During the year the company completed the sale of its remaining stake in Penguin Random House, sold it's 20% earn-out stake in US KS12 Courseware and announced the disposal of its stake in the Pearson Institute of Higher Education in South Africa.

Pearson finished the year with net debt of £0.5bn and liquidity of £1.9bn.

Pearson key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 17.0

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 14.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.3% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

