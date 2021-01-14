Tesco - record Christmas, guidance reiterated

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Group sales rose 7.0% to £19.9bn in the 19 weeks to 11 January 2021. That reflects strong trading across the third quarter, and a record Christmas. That was entirely driven by the UK & Ireland, with Central Europe and Tesco Bank recording declines.

The "increasing severity" of the pandemic means Tesco has upped its predicted Covid-related costs for the full year by £85m, to £810m. However, this is expected to be offset by increased sales. Full year guidance is unchanged - underlying retail operating profit is expected to be "at least" at the same level as last year.

The shares fell 1.4% in early trading.

Our view

Tesco key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 14.2

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 14.3

Prospective yield: 3.8% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

19-week third quarter and Christmas trading details

UK & Republic of Ireland (91.3% of group sales) sales rose 8.5% in the third quarter, and 8.4% over Christmas. Within that, the UK saw a 7.2% increase overall, to £14.7bn. That was driven by a record Christmas, and sales growth across all channels and categories. Online saw an 80% rise in sales, equivalent to almost £1bn of extra sales across the period as a whole. The strong Christmas performance was boosted by increased demand for Tesco Finest products. Since launching the Aldi Price Match initiative, customer value perception has jumped 450 basis points. ROI sales rose 12% to £1bn.

Booker recorded a 12.4% increase to £2.5bn. Excluding the acquisition of Best Food Logistics, sales fell 2.5% on a like-for-like basis. The weakness reflects Covid disruption in the hospitality sector.

A decline of 1% was seen in Central Europe, which recorded sales of £1.5bn. Sales ticked up in the third quarter, but were weak over Christmas. Tighter lockdown restrictions affected trading in these markets.

Tesco Bank continues to face headwinds from the pandemic, including adverse banking activity and reduced travel money demand. Sales dropped 27.7% to £261m, and Tesco Bank still expects to report a loss of £175m - £200m for the full year.

The £8.2bn sale of the businesses in Thailand and Malaysia completed on 18 December 2020. A one-off £2.5bn contribution has been paid to the group pension scheme. Around £5bn will be returned to shareholders, via a special dividend followed by a share consolidation, subject to shareholder approval.

HL's Non-Executive Chair is also a Non-Executive Director at Tesco.

