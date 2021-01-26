Verizon - reasonable end to a tough year

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Verizon's fourth quarter operating revenue fell 0.2% to $34.7b, as growth in mobile service revenue and Verizon Media was offset by a decline in mobile handset sales and legacy landline products. Underlying earnings per share rose from $1.13 last year to $1.21, which exclude $523m in special items relating to redundancy payments and the disposal of the HuffPost business.

Full year operating revenue fell 2.7% to $128.3bn, and full year adjusted earnings per share rose from $4.81 to $4.90.

Management expects service and other revenue growth of at least 2% in 2021 and adjusted earnings per share of $5.00 to $5.15.

The shares were broadly flat in pre-market trading.

Our view

Verizon is one of the world's largest telecommunications groups. Operations are focused on the US, but there's a wide UK shareholder base, after it bought Vodafone out of a joint venture with a shares-plus cash deal in 2014.

Consumer is by far the larger of the two primary segments, accounting for over two thirds of group revenue. It provides mobile and landline services directly to individuals and via wholesalers as well as selling devices like smartphones and laptops. The Business segment generates just under a quarter of revenue and provides similar services to companies and government organisations.

More broadband connections, and increasing demand for smartphones, have so far provided a favourable backdrop to the group. However, lockdowns and social distancing have made it harder to sell new equipment, and if we enter a prolonged recession demand may be reduced for some time. However, longer term the roll-out of 5G could end prove a "secret sauce" if its sparks a boom in the Internet of Things - triggering increased internet needs among consumers and businesses.

Here and now falling debts mean the balance sheet is in good shape, and earnings and cash flows both look reasonable to us. The group's managed to find $9.5bn of cumulative savings since a $10bn plan was announced in 2018.

However, it's no one way ticket.

Traditional landline operations are in decline, and wireless data is a notoriously competitive market. It's hard to offer something meaningfully unique, so telecoms groups often end up competing mainly on price, which is rarely a good thing for profit margins.

What's more, with governments finding ways to squeeze more out of spectrum auctions, we wouldn't be surprised to see Verizon having to fork out significant sums on 5G in the not-so distant future. That would be on top of the everyday maintenance of its sprawling asset base. Capital expenditure was $18.2bn last year and looks set to be in a similar ballpark next year.

For now, Verizon looks in reasonable financial shape, and the potential to provide the infrastructure behind a new age of connectivity is a clear attraction. But that also means significant demands on cash reserves that might otherwise be finding its way back to shareholders.

Verizon key facts 12m forward Price/Earnings ratio: 11.7

10 year average 12m forward Price/Earnings ratio: 13.3

Prospective yield: 4.4% Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Fourth Quarter Results

The Consumer segment saw fourth quarter revenue fall 1.2% to $23.9bn, reflecting fewer mobile device sales. Mobile service revenue rose 1.2% to $13.6bn. Segment operating profit rose 2.7% to $7.1bn, reflecting strong margins.

Business revenues fell 0.3% to $8.1bn. That reflects lower handset sales and the decline in legacy landline products, more than offsetting a 7.1% increase in mobile service revenue. Segment operating income was $950m, up 42.6% on last year, as good cost control and a shift towards higher margin services business boosted margins.

Verizon Media revenues were up 11.4% to $2.3bn, the first quarter of year-on-year growth since the Yahoo acquisition in 2017.

Verizon's full year operating cash flow has reached $41.8bn, an 16.8% increase on last year. Management attributed this to a strong business performance, the timing of tax payments and reductions in working capital related to lower mobile handset sales.

Capital spending totalled $18.2bn this year, and is expected to be between $17.5bn and $18.5bn next year.

Verizon's net debt fell $239m to $96.3bn, which is 2.0 times adjusted cash profits (EBITDA). The company remains focussed on maintaining this ratio at between 1.75 and 2 times.

