Visa - coronavirus remains a drag

reported first quarter revenues of $5.7bn, down 6% year-on-year. That reflects the continued decline in cross border transactions, as global travel restrictions remain in place in many countries, partially offset by higher overall transaction volumes. Earnings per share fell 3% to $1.42.

The group returned $2.5bn to shareholders through a combination of share buybacks and dividends ($1.8bn in buybacks and $700m in dividends).

The shares rose 1.3% in after-market trading.

First Quarter Results

Visa reported a 5% rise in the value of payments using Visa cards, while the number of processed transactions rose 4%. Cross-border volumes fell 21%, or 33% outside Europe.

Visa's service revenues, which are based on payment volumes in the prior quarter, rose 5% year-on-year at $2.7bn. Data processing revenues rose 6% to $3.0bn and international transaction revenues fell 28% to $1.5bn. Incentives paid to clients were worth $1.9 billion and represent 24.6% of gross revenues.

Quarterly operating expenses fell 10% year-on-year to $1.8bn. That reflects lower general and administrative, professional fees and marketing expenses in the quarter.

Visa generated free cash flow for the quarter of $3.4bn, down from $3.7bn a year ago. The group reported net debt of $6.0bn, compared to net debt of $7.8bn a year ago.

Visa key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 35.5

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 24.0

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.7% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

