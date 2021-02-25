AB InBev - stronger Q4, debt still a problem

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

AB InBev's revenue rose 4.5% in the fourth quarter to $12.8bn, reflecting volume growth of 1.6% and a 2.7% increase in revenue per hectolitre. This wasn't enough to offset the challenging year though, so overall 2020 revenue was down 3.7%. Underlying operating profit fell 4.7% to $3.9bn in the final quarter of the year. The difficulties mean net debt is now equivalent to 4.8 times underlying cash profits (EBITDA).

The group expects underlying cash profit margins to decline in the new financial year. This is despite an expected increase in sales, and reflects a less profitable mix of sale type, higher costs and adverse currency movements.

A final dividend of €0.50 per share was announced.

The shares fell 5.1% Â following the announcement.

Our View

Fourth quarter results (underlying figures)

Own beer volumes rose 1.8%, with non-beer seeing a 1.7% rise. This is an improvement on the declines seen in the earlier parts of the year, and reflects growth in Middle and South Americas, which offset declines elsewhere. Volume declines were most pronounced in Global Export and Holding Companies.

North American revenue rose 2.4% to $3.7bn, although growth was held back by the second wave of coronavirus, and reduced bar/restaurant sales. Cash profits fell 4.9% to$1.4bn, as the increased sales failed to offset higher sales and marketing, supply and freight costs.

In the Middle Americas revenue rose 4.5% to $3.1bn, while cash profits rose slightly to $1.6bn. In South America a 9.5% increase in volumes fed into a 17.4% rise in revenue to $2.5bn. Cash profits rose more slowly (2.4%) to $1.4bn.

In Europe, the Middle East and Africa volumes and revenues ($2.0bn) declined 6.5% and 6.6% respectively. Europe was significantly impacted by new lockdown restrictions, which closed pubs and restaurants, although sales in shops and supermarkets increased, with brands like Budweiser doing well. A third alcohol ban in South Africa also hampered volumes. Overall cash profits fell 12.3% to $564m.

Market share gains in China and the benefits of premiumisation weren't enough to push Asia Pacific revenue into growth. This fell 2.9% to $1.2bn, as volumes declined because of the second wave of Covid. Cash profits declined 4.4% to $304m.

AB InBev's Global Export and Holding Companies saw a 27% increase in revenue, despite a sharp drop in volumes, to $197m. However, higher costs meant cash losses widened $4m to -$218m.

Full year free cash flow of $7.2bn is down from last year's $9.2bn, reflecting lower profits. Net debt fell to $82.7bn as at the end of 2020, from $95.5bn at the same point in 2019.

The group's still pursuing a net debt to cash profits ratio of two times. At the end of the year, AB InBev had access to $24.3bn of total liquidity. This includes $15.3bn of cash and $9bn of undrawn credit.

AB InBev key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 19.8

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 19.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.8%

