Amazon - Jeff Bezos to step down as CEO, Q4 beat expectations

Net sales rose 42% (ignoring the impact of exchange rates) to $125.6bn in the fourth quarter, comfortably ahead of what the market expected. There was a 74% increase in operating profit too, which at $6.9bn was also some way above analyst expectations.

Founder and current CEO Jeff Bezos will step down as CEO and assume the position of Executive Chair from Q3 of the current financial year. He will be replaced by Andy Jassy, the current CEO of Amazon Web Services.

The shares were unmoved in after-hours trading.

Our view

News of Jeff Bezos' departure is definitely a change to the status quo. Amazon is his brainchild, and Bezos oversaw the world's most famous success story.

But it would be a mistake to think this marks the beginning of a totally new era. Despite the new man at the top coming from Amazon Web Services (on which more later), investors must remember Amazon is still very much a retail operation. This core part of the business has benefited massively from lockdowns, as people are locked out of physical shops.

The surge in demand has more than compensated for the enormous extra costs too, and the group's delivered another record quarterly operating profit. We're particularly pleased to see another run of profits in the less mature International segment.

It will come as no surprise that the retail business continues to go from strength-to-strength. While Amazon sources and sells many of its own items, lots of the products sold on the website are actually third-party sales. These made up $80.4bn in sales last year and are growing faster than Amazon's own product sales. 'Fulfilment by Amazon' means many of these vendors pay Amazon for warehousing and delivery - generating extra fees.

But while we all know about Amazon's retail operation, there's a far more profitable business hidden below the surface.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) was born from one individual's frustration with the limitations of Amazon' own IT infrastructure and being given the freedom to create a solution and run with it. It's since morphed into an enormous business specialising in cloud computing. This gives partners additional storage or computing power on demand and has attracted customers ranging from HSBC to BMW. Each extra AWS sale is a lot more profitable than a retail sale because adding a customer to a virtual storage cloud takes very little effort and cost compared to a ramp up in retail orders, which requires physical space and manpower. It's no accident the new group CEO currently heads up AWS. The potential margin benefit to be had by growing this part of the business is phenomenal.

The growth potential means, at the time of writing, the shares trade on a lofty 71.5 times expected earnings. That's lower than it has been in the past but still steep, making the share price particularly sensitive to disappointment. We should add that because of Amazon's focus on reinvestment in the business, there's no dividend on offer.

Amazon is a veritable Pandora's box of goodies. The group is in a great position to cater for the huge spikes in online shopping coronavirus has afforded. Conventional retailers are going to have to deliver some dramatic changes if they're to compete with the uncontested king of e-commerce. Meanwhile cloud computing provides long term opportunities to service the remote working and data revolutions. The question is whether the price is right.

Amazon key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 75.1

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 126.8

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Fourth quarter trading details

Online sales of $66.5bn rose 46%, with the second biggest contribution to overall sales coming from third party seller services. These now make up $27.3bn of net sales, rising 57%. Amazon Web Services (AWS) recorded sales of $12.7bn, compared to $10.0bn in 2019.

Overall, North American sales rose 40% to $75.3bn, while operating profit rose at a faster rate of 55%, to $2.9bn. The International business recorded net sales of $37.5bn, against $23.8bn this time last year. Operating profits were $363m, up from a $617m loss in 2019. AWS operating profit rose 37% to $3.6bn.

Shipping costs rose 67% to $21.5bn, while there was a 63% rise in headcount - to 1.3m.

For the year as a whole, free cash flow rose to $31.0bn (2019: $25.8bn), helped by the higher profits. That fed into a net cash position of $52.6bn at the end of 2020, compared to $31.6bn in 2019.

Amazon remains mindful of ongoing uncertainty and said conditions mean it's "not possible to determine the ultimate impact" on their operations. However, provided there are no material changes, first quarter net sales are expected to be $100.00bn - $106.0bn, with operating profit of $3.0bn- $6.5bn. That assumes $2.0bn in Covid related costs.

