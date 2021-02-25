Associated British Foods - first half profits fall

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Associated British Foods (ABF) expects half year sales and underlying operating profit to be lower than last year. That reflects a better-than-expected performance from Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture and Ingredients, offset by Primark closures.

The group upgraded its net cash guidance and now expects this to be around £650m, reflecting improved working capital, helped by reduced Primark inventory, and cash saved from not paying dividends.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Pre-close trading details

New lockdown restrictions in the UK and Europe affected Retail, with lost sales during store closures expected to cost around £1.1bn. ABF expects first half sales of £2.2bn, compared to last year's £3.7bn. Before the new restrictions, like for like (LFL) sales were -15%. The US business performed "well", especially at newly opened stores over Christmas.

22% of Primark shops are currently open, and 83% of the estate is expected to open by 26 April. The period after re-opening is predicted to be "highly cash generative". The group expects to sell all its excess summer inventory from last year. 0.3m sq ft of new selling space opened in the half, with six new stores added in Europe and the US. 15 new stores are planned to open in the current financial year.

Higher average prices means the Sugar business should report revenue slightly above last year. Operating profits are expected to be "significantly ahead", driven by recovery at Illovo and an improvement in British Sugar.

Grocery revenue rose 7% in the half. Underling operating profit is also expected to rise. There was a strong performance from Twinings Ovaltine and UK Grocery, which offset weakness elsewhere.

Agriculture revenue and profit are expected to rise year-on-year, and benefited from improvements in Chinese sugar beet animal feed sales. Increased demand for home baking ingredients boosted the Ingredients division, with revenue and margins both up.

ABF key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 21.7

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 20.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.7% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

