Barrick Gold - strong prices boost earnings

Barrick's full year earnings per share increased from $0.51 to $1.15, ignoring the impact of exchange rates, disposals and acquisitions. The improvement reflects higher realised gold and higher copper prices and production.

Barrick has maintained the quarterly dividend at $0.09 per share and intends to return another $0.42 per share ($750m total) to investors this year.

The shares rose 1.4% in pre-market trading.

Full year results

Underlying Gold revenues of $8.7bn were up 13.7% on last year, reflecting an increase in the average realised price per ounce from $1,396 to $1,778. Barrick produced 4.76m ounces of gold, down from 5.47m last year, and sold 4,88m ounces. All in sustaining costs rose 8% to $967 per ounce.

Barrick expects to produce between 4.4m and 4.7m ounces of gold next year, and expects all in sustaining costs to be between $970 and $1,020 per ounce.

Underlying Copper revenues rose from $984m to $1.3bn, reflecting both higher sales and higher prices. Realised copper prices rose from $2.77 per pound to $2.92, and sales rose from 355m pounds to 457m pounds. Copper production rose 6% to 457m pounds, and Barrick expects to produce between 410m and 460m pounds next year.

All in sustaining costs for Copper fell from $2.52 per pound to $2.23. Barrick expects this be between $2.00 and $2.20 next year.

Barrick generated $3.4bn in free cash, which is a record for the group. Capital expenditures totalled $1.7bn, up from $1.5b last year. As a result of increased cashflow the group now has $33m in net cash on the balance sheet, compared with net debt of $2.2bn at the end of 2019.

Barrick Gold key facts Price/Book ratio: 1.6

Ten year average Price/Book ratio: 1.6

Prospective yield: 1.9% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

